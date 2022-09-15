The girl is showing off her dance moves during a rehearsal or event of some kind in her school

Everybody finds it super cute when little kids sing or dance. And their performance becomes even more adorable when they shake their legs and lip sync like a boss to a superhit song.

A video is going viral on social media in which a little school girl can be seen dancing and belting out the lyrics of the superhit song “Saami Saami” from the 2021 movie “Pushpa: The Rise”. The little girl’s killer moves and brilliant performance has left the internet amazed.

As it appears from the video, the girl is showing off her dance moves during a rehearsal or event of some kind in her school. The little one is giving some perfect expressions as she grooves to the beats.

In the clip, other children can also be seen dancing with her. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “How cute is this. I do not know who this cute little angel is, but she made my day already.”. The video has currently over 1,200 likes.

The clip made the day of many viewers. A person wrote, “The first video to see. Made my day.” “Awww what a DARLING. She made me smile. My day is made,” one user commented. An account said, “Awww cutie pie rockstar.” “So beautiful.”, another remarked.

According to some people in the comments section, this little one is from Hetauda, Nepal. A user claimed, “She is from Hetauda, Nepal.”

The song “Saami Saami” from the movie “Pushpa: The Rise” has currently more than 104 million views on YouTube, and more than 902,000 likes. Released last year, the songs of this movie still seem to be on everyone’s minds.

Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa: The Rise earned Rs. 365 crores in just 50 days after its release. Directed by Sukumar, the movie follows the journey of Pushpa (Allu Arjun) who rises through the ranks of a smuggling syndicate and makes some powerful enemies in the process.

