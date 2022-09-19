The viral video shows the leopard coming from under a giant blue pipe and attempting to cross the road near the IIT Bombay campus

Incidents of leopard sightings have become a very common matter in the state of Maharashtra as humans continue to coexist with wild animals keeping in view the periphery of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park located between the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai. There are several reports where people speak about sighting leopards or other wild animals in its nearby green areas like Aarey Milk Colony, Film City, and IIT-Bombay. Concerning this, people constantly remain on alert as one can suddenly encounter wild animals at any point. That being said, a similar incident has recently come to light where a leopard was spotted on the Mumbai campus of the Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Bombay.

The video clearly shows the big large roaming around the campus fearlessly.

Shared by a Twitter user, Aloke Patnaik on his Twitter handle, he claims that the leopard was spotted inside the IIT Bombay campus.

Check the video here:

Leopard inside IIT Bombay campus. Sent by my son Sarthak who is doing his Mtech there. pic.twitter.com/xaHyQDv82w — Aloke Patnaik (@draloke) September 17, 2022

Speaking about the video, the 30 seconds clip shows an adult leopard coming out from under a large blue pipe on the road near the campus as it attempts to cross the road but later comes back to the pipe.

Internet expresses concerns over frequent sightings of wild animals in Mumbai

Sharing the same on Saturday, 17 September, the man also said that he received the video from his son Sarthak who studies MTech at the institution. In the meantime, the video has since then gone viral on the internet gaining over 300k views and thousands of likes. It has also grabbed the attention of social media users who expressed concerns about the student's safety. While some took the opportunity to crack jokes, many also went on to point out the malpractices of cutting down the natural habitats of wild animals, thus prompting them to enter urban areas.

Check reactions:

Still remember back then a leopard took away a puppy in front of us from our hostel H2 in IITB. — Dharamveer Meena, IFS🌲 (@dharamveerifs) September 18, 2022

This is not inside the IIT Bombay campus, outside the campus area, somewhere in the pipeline road — Ripan Das (@MeetRipan7) September 17, 2022

Rather IIT Bombay is in Leopards’ territory — aNuPaM (@anupam_41) September 18, 2022

Something that people don't know about Mumbai is... Most of the city is surrounding a National park that is half the size of the city pic.twitter.com/aYK8OLt7fx — darshan (@dmrt) September 18, 2022

They come and go in Royal palms which are a group of apartments,villas,offices - basically encroachments into Aarey and Sanjay Gandhi National park. When their habitat decreases like encroachments in Damu Nagar in Kandivali East too ,the leopards venture into other areas . — Sahana (@Sahanasatianaat) September 18, 2022

Many also went on to claim that area was not inside the institution but outside the campus area somewhere on the pipeline road. While following the thread of the tweet, it was also revealed that the same video was shared almost a month back, further adding that it was not a recent incident.

