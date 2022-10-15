There is a reason why king cobra is reputed to be a fearsome predator. Impressively venomous and possessing the ability to kill not only cobras but humans within minutes, king cobra has one ferocious fighter and that is a mongoose. If you have seen Baltasar Kormákur’s Beast then you know that even apex predators like lions try to stay away from snakes, but audacious attacker mongooses are very well known for fighting and killing cobras. While we all know that the two are arch-enemies, several videos are available online that show them battling it out. But not like this one. Recently a video has surfaced online, wherein a mongoose and a king cobra can be seen indulging in a fight. And chances are really high that the video may give you goosebumps.

The video has been shared by an animal page on Instagram called Wild Animalia. The caption of the video reads, “Mongoose vs Cobra.” The video opens by showing a king cobra and an Indian grey mongoose facing each other in muddy water. While both the mongoose and the snake can be seen attacking each other, it seems that the reptile has infiltrated the area of the mongoose. Now, looking at the video, while the mongoose appears to be in attacking mode, the king cobra is giving more of a defensive vibe. The video shows continuous back-and-forth strikes between the two. At one moment the mongoose caught the cobra in its jaw, but the lucky snake found its way out. The mongoose can be seen changing its position to claim victory, however, their battle didn’t come to any conclusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animalia – Animal (@wildanimalia)

Despite the fact that the video has been made from a certain height and it is extremely windy in the area, the snake and mongoose are so fierce that you can still hear their loud hissing in the footage. As soon as the video was shared online it started buzzing over the internet. Several stunned users took to the comments section and praised the mongoose’s ninja speed. While the video deprived all of a conclusion of this nasty fierce fight, it seems the social media users have already declared the mongoose a winner. One user commented, “Never before this have I looked at a cobra and thought it was slow! Wow! Mongoose is no joke.” Another wrote, “Mongoose making that cobra look so slow.” A third user commented, “Mongoose wins almost all the time, and why haven’t we created a muscle car named a Mongoose?” A fourth user commented, “This doesn’t ever usually go the way of the Cobra, Mongoose are immune to the venom.”

