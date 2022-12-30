Recently, IndiGo airlines have been making news for several reasons, especially for some controversial videos that surfaced on the internet. After a video of a mid-air altercation between the airline’s crew member and a passenger created a stir on social media, now another video has grabbed the attention and for all the right reasons. The video shows IndiGo air hostesses attending to an injured passenger after he purportedly hurt his hand during the flight. The user who also seemed to be on the Delhi-Doha flight at that time shared the video on Twitter further lauding the helpful gesture of the crew members. The clip has gone viral and received mixed reactions from users.

As the 45-second video plays, an air hostess applies ointment to the passenger’s injury followed by which another member comes and then puts a bandage on it.

Dear @IndiGo6E Please reward the both cabin crew, I know its there job but the way they treated i believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did, Salute, Big respect to the girls and @IndiGo6E @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/m1WmdEVa69 — Irfan Ansari (@irfanhasan1986) December 28, 2022



At the same time, other passengers were spotted getting on board and taking their seats. The injured passenger also thanked the attendants for their service.

In the meantime, the user while lauding the gesture added a caption that reads, “Dear IndiGo Airlines, Please reward both cabin crew, I know its there job but the way they treated, I believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did, Salute, Big respect to the girls.”

On the other hand, many social media users also reacted to the video and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Service to humanity and showering kindness for fellow beings is the need of the hour. We seldom see this kind of action Big salute..”, while another one commented, “Kudos to crew.”

As a person in the medical field,however appreciable the lady’s help is,I have to mention that she is exposing herself of grave risk by coming in direct contact with blood/wound, the technique should have been “aseptic precaution” — DrSeemaBabulal S (@seema_babulal) December 30, 2022

Are you trying to give Indigo a Clean Chit to Indigo just by comparing this incident with the previous incident. You are trying to show that Passengers are always wrong even in incidents were the Airlines Staff misbehaves with passengers. — Preeti (@Preeti20699556) December 29, 2022

Service to humanity and showering kindness for fellow beings is need of hour. We seldom see this kind of action

Big salute… Author Rajan V Kokkuri — Rajan V Kokkuri (@RAJANvKOKKURI) December 30, 2022

Good job girls. — Khalid Hussain (@khalidmfp) December 29, 2022



Reacting to the video, the airlines also gave a shoutout and thanked the passenger for appreciating the crew.

Thank you for sharing this with us and appreciating our crew, Mr Ansari. They are truly angels in the sky, providing excellent care and attention to our customers. #WeCareForYou #Inspiration #PassengerDelight #GoIndiGo https://t.co/1wnLaQ3y6s — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 29, 2022



Viral fight between IndiGo attendant and passenger

The footage came days after a video of a heated argument between a passenger and one of the crew members went viral on social media. The fight took place after a passenger reportedly displayed bad and aggressive behaviour towards an air hostess for the quality of food.

The crew had to intervene after things got heated up between both sides.

