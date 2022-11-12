India

Viral video: India's first standing wheelchair is all about simplicity and innovation

FP Trending November 12, 2022 15:39:42 IST
India's first standing wheelchair. Twitter/@TansuYegen

Today, we stand in the generation of innovation that is going hand in hand with technology. India is a population with several needs and an abundance of scientific and technical talent. With that said, there are innovations in several fields including medical science and these prove to be quite efficient for people. Here, we will talk about India’s first indigenously designed standing wheelchair, which was launched back in 2019 at IIT Madras. The equipment helps a person with a disability to stand independently on his own and further carry out his daily tasks with ease.

A video of the same has now also gone viral on social media. Shared by a user named Tansu Yegen, the video shows the simple functions of the wheelchair which can help concerned people to move independently without any help. As the video opens, it shows how the wheelchair works and further enables a person to stand up as and when required.

It further states that the wheelchair named ‘Arise’ was made in collaboration between a team of IIT Madras and Phoenix Medical Systems. The chair can support a person weighing up to 242 LBS and is also suitable for outdoor use.

Meanwhile, lauding the innovation, the user’s caption read, “Sometimes Innovation does not have to be complex.”

Watch the video:


Amassing over 1 million views so far, the video has also grabbed several likes and comments. A user wrote, “Beautiful, Innovation and Technology with a truly beneficial purpose!” while another person commented, “it is so simple, why has no one had this idea before?! It’s so awesome.”

Check some reactions:


About the ‘Arise’ standing wheelchair

The ‘Arise’ standing wheelchair was developed at IIT Madras and was officially launched on 5 November 2019 by then Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot. The apparatus was designed by the TTK Centre and was to be sold for Rs 15,000.

Updated Date: November 12, 2022 15:40:37 IST

