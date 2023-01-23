India is known for its diverse culture and for the people who wholeheartedly celebrate every occasion with great enthusiasm, pride and further involve everyone else around them in their celebrations. Whether that is across the country or abroad, it is rightly said that you can never take ‘India out of Indians’.

The people of India are indeed very clear and serious about what they want and leave no chance to showcase their love and pride for their country. One such instance was recently witnessed at a graduation ceremony of the City University of London where an Indian student marked the occasion by unfurling his home state – Karnataka’s flag on the stage.

A video surfacing on the internet shows an MS Management graduate coming on the stage to receive his degree which he accepted with great pride. Taking to Twitter, the student identified as Adish R Wali shared a video of the same and called it a ‘moment of pride’. He wrote, “I graduated with an MS in Management from City University of London – Bayes Business School (Cass). A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK.”

Watch:

I graduated with MS in Management from City University of London – Bayes Business School (Cass). A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK.

– ARW #ARW😎 #karnataka #bidar #kannada #kannadiga #london #uk #England @bidarupdates pic.twitter.com/Hofb01W0WX — Adhish R. Wali (@AdhishWali) January 21, 2023



The video was shared on 21 January 2023 and has since then won immense appreciation from social media users. People took to the comment section and lauded the Indian student’s spirit and love for his state.

A user wrote, “Kannada is our pride, let there be crores of people like you”, while another user wrote, “A mirror of pride Thank you.”

“So proud. congratulations,” a third user commented. Another person commented, “It became too much. Along with love for Kannada, let there be love for the country. Jai Hind! Jai Karnataka!” On the other hand, a section of users were of the opinion that the student was being partial towards Karnataka and not the country as a whole.

So far, the video has also racked up thousands of views along with several likes and comments.

