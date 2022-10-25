Just like every year since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year visited Kargil on Diwali and further celebrated the festival with the security personnel. Earlier on Tuesday, 25 October, as the nation indulged in the Diwali festivities, PM Modi visited Kargil and met the high-spirited soldiers. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister also shared pictures and videos from as he can be seen spending quite a delightful time with the dynamic soldiers. He also interacted with them and further gave an empowering speech. In one such amazing video from PM Modi’s Diwali celebrations, we can see him joining a group of soldiers who sang ‘Vande Mataram’ on the occasion. The PM was also seen singing along to the tunes of the soldiers and further clapping for them. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, he wrote, “A spirited Diwali in Kargil!”

A spirited Diwali in Kargil! pic.twitter.com/qtIGesk98x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022



Beside this, he also shared several videos of the soldiers. In one of those, he can be seen feeding sweets to some soldiers as they sang a Tamil song for the Prime Minister. He captioned the video with “A little bit of Gujarat in Kargil!” Apart from that, soldiers also dedicated a song in Gujarati as the PM joined in and tried matching lyrics.

A little bit of Gujarat in Kargil! pic.twitter.com/BHmBn51Ick — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022



People also took to the comment section and appreciated the Prime Minister for his warm gesture. One user commented, “Every Diwali, PM Narendra Modi makes it a point to celebrate it with our Armed Forces. Great gesture and a morale booster.” Another person lauded PM Modi for his leadership and said, “A powerful nation’s prime minister should be like that……..JAI HIND.”

Check responses:

Only Modi ji does this 😊👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/k4A2M5fDnt — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) October 24, 2022

भारत माता के सुरक्षा में लगे सभी जवानों को दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं बहुत-बहुत बधाई सभी पर श्रीराम का आशीर्वाद बना रहे

जय श्री राम 🙏🚩🚩 — राहुल मीणा (@RahulMe47978116) October 24, 2022

A feeling of solidarity with our Jawans at the borders…

जब देश में थी दीवाली

वो खेल रहे थे होली

जब हम बैठे थे घरों में

वो झेल रहे थे गोली

थे धन्य जवान वो अपने

थी धन्य वो उनकी जवानी..

आइये उनकी याद में एक दीपक जलाते हैं जो लौट के घर नहीं आये ।#HappyDiwali — Ashok Grover💯🇮🇳👍🥝🌹 (@AshoukGrover) October 24, 2022

.

🪔 शुभ दीपावली 🪔

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी 🙏🏿🌿 प्रकाश व प्रसन्नता के पर्व दीपावली पर आपको व आपके परिवार को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनायें। धन, वैभव, यश, ऐश्वर्य, सुख सम्पन्नता स्वास्थ्य व हर्षोल्लास आपके जीवन में सदैव वृद्धि करते रहे, इन्हीं शुभेच्छाओं के साथ… 🪔 शुभ दीपावली🪔 — जय हिंद_रक्षक 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@JaiHind_Rakshak) October 24, 2022

Nice, Nice to See you Celebrating Diwali With Our Heart loving Soldiers Ji's Jai Hind🇮🇳 — Sk Palanikumar Yadav🇮🇳🚩 (@p_nikumar) October 24, 2022



Notably, ever since he assumed office, PM Modi has been visiting soldiers in the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, among others, and celebrates Diwali with them. He not only spends time interacting with and motivating the soldiers but also distributes sweets among them.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.