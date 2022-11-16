Viral video: Elephant rescued using JCB in Andhra Pradesh after it falls into well

Elephants often enter the residential areas of human beings. And due to this tendency of the pachyderm, they often find themselves in trouble. We often learn about cases where elephants fall into ditches and wells, and officials have to initiate a rescue operation. Well, something similar happened in Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor. A video of an elephant, which accidentally fell into a well on Monday night, is making the rounds on the internet. The incident created panic among the locals, who informed the forest officials, leading them to initiate a joint rescue operation with the help of the fire brigade. Now, after the video went crazy viral, the officials have been receiving plaudits online for saving the life of the animal.

The entire incident came to the limelight, after news agency ANI shared it on its official Twitter account, with the caption, “An elephant that fell into a well Monday night in Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor is rescued by a joint team of forest officials & fire brigade.” The footage opens by showing an elephant struggling to get out of a well, which is surrounded by dozens of people. In the video, officials can be seen operating a JCB, which is knocking down the edge of the well, in a bid to make a path for the elephant. The JCB not only demolished one wall of the well but also dug out the ground around it so that it became easier for the elephant to come out unhurt. After witnessing an open path, the jumbo can be seen approaching the wider end of the well. After a moment, the pachyderm can be seen climbing out of the space created by the officials.

#WATCH | An elephant that fell into a well Monday night in Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor is rescued by a joint team of forest officials & fire brigade pic.twitter.com/S8tSB4OL6V — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022



As soon as the video started circulating, many users took to the comments section to praise the officials. However, there were few who pointed out that the government must take certain actions, as such incidents have started happening very frequently. One user commented, “It’s no longer a cute incident. It has started happening frequently now. Why do these wells not have approximately 2′ walls surrounding them.”

It’s no longer a cute incident. It has started happening frequently now. Why does these well not have approximately 2′ wall surrounding it. — Deepak (@__deepakk) November 15, 2022



While praising the officials, another wrote, “Well done Forest Officials & the Earthmover operator especially. Fantastic job.”

Well done Forest Officials & the Earthmover operator especially. Fantastic job. 👏🏽 — Prithvi Mani (@prithm) November 15, 2022



A third user commented, “Just curious to know…how many hours it was swimming in well.. Hat’s off to its dedication, strength, and patience.”

Just curious to know.. how many hours it was swimming in well.. hat’s off to it’s dedication, strength and patience. — Nagalingaswamy B (@BNagalingaswamy) November 15, 2022



So far the video has been played more than 53,000 times and has garnered over 1600 likes.

