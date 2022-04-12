Viral video: Differently-abled man stir-fries noodles at his roadside stall, earns praise

The video that was shared on Twitter by Rahul Mishra shows a young man with not-so-functional arms, stir-frying noodles at his roadside cart

Where there's a will, there is a way; and this video of differently-abled man managing his roadside food stall aptly proves this saying.

The video that was shared on Twitter by Rahul Mishra shows a young man with not-so-functional arms, stir-frying noodles at his roadside cart. "It will cost you $0 to retweet Responsibility", Rahul tweeted.

The 30-second video has garnered more than one lakh views and thousands of likes and retweets. Touched by the differently-abled man’s efforts, many users asked Mishra to share his location. One user said people from the nearby areas can visit his stall and support him by having meals at his eatery. A user wrote, "Realize the value of your life. Value the things that are in your hands. Life is precious. Don't fill it with tears and fear."

“Life is not easy for everyone. Always be thankful to God guys ”, said another.

Drawing comparison with a fully functional body, a user wrote, “Hamare hath pair salamat hokr v hm har man jate hai ... salute the passion of this young ma (Despite being physically strong, we end up losing hope. Salute the passion of this young man)."

A user even pointed out, "This is why I never give money or eatables to people who are "OK" with their bodies but still they beg on signals."

Last year, Anand Mahindra offered a job to a quadruple amputee from Delhi who had created a buzz after his video of driving a modified vehicle and explaining how he does it became viral.

In another instance in 2018, a video of a one-legged man dancing after finishing the Pune Half Marathon was also widely shared on social media.

