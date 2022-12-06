Viral video: Construction workers convert old scooter into a pulley to lift objects

The internet is a place where we often come across several innovative ideas that successfully prove that waste can be turned into a helpful commodity if used properly. One such video is currently making rounds on the internet where a group of construction workers used an old Bajaj scooter as a crane to carry out their task of lifting heavy items at a construction site. The video has proven that one doesn’t need high-tech equipment to make hard work look easier and more convenient, but instead can do it with just a smart brain and basic amenities.

The video from the construction side was shared on Twitter by a user named Pankaj Parekh. The astonished user added a caption that reads, “Even Bajaj could never have imagined how this scooter could be used other than driving on the roads…..”

As we see in the video, a man is sitting on a motionless old scooter with no wheels which have been attached to a rotating wheel with the help of metal rods. The wheel has been further tied to a rope which goes over to the top of the building on the other end. As the man rotates the accelerator of the scooter, the rope gets into action and a white sack is pulled up from the other end to the top of the under-construction building.

Even Bajaj could never have imagined, how this scooter could be used other than driving on the roads….. pic.twitter.com/EctbS0QWvr — Pankaj Parekh (@DhanValue) December 3, 2022

This improvised version of makeshift machinery has left a large section of social media users impressed. Many also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. One wrote, "Scooter as Crane, hats off to Indian ingenuity", while another user wrote, "It's a better use of old scooters as their motors are much more energy-power optimised than conventional motors. In India, we don't throw away old things but use and reuse - this is good not only for the economy but also for the environment."

"Iconic scooter...... iconic jugaad, thanks for sharing", a third user wrote.

Old idea, around in India for ages. But good to see that they are getting recognised. — Dipro Sarkar (@thejoemaya) December 5, 2022

Bajai engine may be 8 hp.

Innovative way to lift.congratulations — Rathnakumar (@kasrathnakumar) December 4, 2022

UV Joint with Splined Shaft, thats literally genius — Inside Mechanics (@InsideMechanics) December 4, 2022

Aatm Nirbhar (self dependent) ! — Sanjeev Rajpal (@sanjeev_rajpal) December 4, 2022

Wow what an idea...but with petrol 🤔 — Hareesh Padigar (@hurryppa) December 4, 2022

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 25,000 views and grabbed several likes and comments.

