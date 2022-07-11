Viral video: Cobra caught hiding inside shoe, rescued by trained personnel

In the clip, a person can be seen pushing a snake-catching rod to catch the reptile hidden inside the shoe. Soon, the cobra pops its head out and looks around. The trained personnel is then heard explaining why it is necessary to dust the shoes before wearing them

It is always advisable to be careful before wearing shoes, especially during monsoon and winter season. We are also frequently told to slightly hit the shoes on the floor a couple of times and wait for a few seconds before wearing them. This is because our shoes play host to several deadly insects and reptiles who might make a home inside.

On the similar lines, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda recently shared a clip showing the rescue of a cobra from a shoe. Taking to Twitter, the officer has warned people to be careful as snakes can be found at oddest possible places in monsoon.

“You will find them at oddest possible places in monsoons. Be careful. Take help of trained personnel,” Nanda said in the caption. Further in his post, he informed that the video he shared was a WhatsApp forward.

In the clip, a person can be seen pushing a snake-catching rod to catch the reptile hidden inside the shoe. Soon, the cobra pops its head out and looks around. The trained personnel is then heard explaining why it is necessary to dust the shoes before wearing them. She further adds that it is important to be alert and cautious especially during monsoon.

Watch the video here:

You will find them at oddest possible places in monsoons. Be careful. Take help of trained personnel.

WA fwd.

The video has garnered views in thousands. Some of the social media users called in ‘scary’ while others thanked the IFS officer for sharing such an informative video.

Last month, Nanda shared a video showing the rescue of a leopard that fell into a well. His post was to draw attention to the issue of open wells around animal habitats.

Watch the video here:

Another day.

Another rescue of leopard from open well using the Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology.

This will stop only when we close the open wells around animal habitat. pic.twitter.com/kvmxGhqWlf — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 25, 2022

In the video, a leopard can be seen being lifted from the well. The wild cat is then seen leaving the place as soon as it is pulled out.

