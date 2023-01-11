Indian weddings are all about grand ceremonies, tasty food, bright colours, lights, and a lot of fun. While people leave no stone unturned for making the day more special, how can one miss those special dance sessions that make weddings more extravagant? While we often see friends performing on hit tracks to families dedicating special performances to the bride and groom, the most special part is watching the newly-wedded couple take the stage. One such video is presently making rounds on the internet and has won everyone’s hearts. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a couple dancing their hearts out at their wedding party and later also showing off some cool workout skills.

The video was shared on Instagram by ‘Manish Malhotra Vows’. As the video plays, we can see the couple dancing at the party while being surrounded by the other guests amid cheers and claps. However, the bride took everyone by surprise after she held a bar and started doing some pull-ups. While the bride left the guests amazed and surprised by her act, the groom also followed and performed pull-ups on the same bar.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra Vows (@manishmalhotravows)



Despite being dressed in a heavy lehenga with jewellery and makeup, the bride gave a stunning performance and so did the groom. As stated by the Instagram page, the bride, Nimrita Kang was dressed in a blingy Manish Malhotra ensemble. “And she lifted happily ever after…” their caption read.

Social media users also reacted to the video and lauded the bride’s energy and high spirits. One wrote, “Ok just to point out….that Lehenga would weigh at least 12 kgs! She’s the beauty AND the beast!!!”, while another person wrote, “Incredible from the bride she can do those lifts in a lehenga but IMHO it’s a bit cringy and the crowd looks bewildered not knowing what to do. Main thing is they both enjoyed their special day!” “Bold and beautiful!”, a user said.

The comments were followed by a lot of heart and fire emojis. The video has grabbed several views and over 10,000 likes so far.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.