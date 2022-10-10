It is not very uncommon to come across videos of wildlife, showing the lives of animals including hunting and preying on their hunts. While all this continues to remain a part of the food cycle, a similar video has recently surfaced on the internet but has left several users unhappy for a certain reason.

The video that has recently grabbed attention on social media shows a black leopard hunting a deer inside a forest followed by which his hunt being taken away by another leopard that enters the scene. However, that is not just the thing that caught our attention.

A video shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda shows the footage being captured under a glaring spotlight during the night time, thus giving rise to a lot of questions over human interference in wildlife.

Watch the video here:

A perfect capture. Both by the leopard & the videographer😞😞

But who gave the right to capture these rare moments of nature in full glare of spot light?

WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/ZITOBOpO92 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 8, 2022



As the 30 seconds video opens up, the black-colored leopard can be seen catching hold of the deer’s neck while standing inside the bright spotlight.

After a matter of seconds, the leopard being alerted by the sound of camera shutters and spotlight ran away further giving up his prey to another leopard that came into the scene and dragged away the deer inside the forest.

Sharing the video, the Twitter user while calling it a ‘perfect capture’ questioned capturing the rare moments of nature in the full glare of the spotlight.

Internet unhappy over wildlife shoot under the spotlight

While the video and the behaviour of the animal can be perceived to be normal, it did leave the internet upset over the same. Many took to the comment section and raised concerns over the rising human intervention in wildlife which has affected the natural lifestyle of the animals. Some also lashed out at the photographer and asked over who gave them permission to shoot such videos under bright spotlights at night time.

Check some reactions:

This is disturbing because the leopard may leave it’s pray and stay hungry due to fear of light. Let the wild stay in wild and not under the camera. Stop allowing any photographer at night. — محمد طارق🇮🇳 (@emperor_mohd) October 8, 2022

whoever is owner of video must be captured too — 🇮🇳सप्तगिरि 🕉️ (@SSSIndore) October 8, 2022

Possibly could leave the prey. There is too much intrusion in the lives of wild animals. Do you really want to see an Elephant giving birth? What’s different? Only thing somethings in life a sacrosanct, you do not pry even if its an animal. — Sonia do Rosario Gomes (@SoniadoRosario4) October 8, 2022

Night safari in MP jungles is similar.who gave anyone a right to intrusion in the name of safaris and disturb the life of jungle? The same spotlights are pointed in full glare at animals in night safaris and hindering their privacy and way of life.24/7 human intrusion. — kanchansingodia_photography🇮🇳 (@KANCHAN97414312) October 8, 2022

I guess thats the LeoPan pair of kabini.But safari at night isn’t allowed.Thats invasion of the animals privacy and therefore is unacceptable. The matter should be taken seriously and a thorough investigation should be done regarding this. Prohibitors should be heavily penalized. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) October 8, 2022

There is no demand or applause for this type of Intrusive night time photography – it’s disturbing wildlife . Let them live in peace ! — Nutan Manmohan (@NutanManmohan) October 9, 2022



So far, the video has been viewed over 33,000 times and has received more than 1,300 likes and hundreds of comments.

