Viral Video: Angry customer mercilessly thrashes restaurant employee over late Biryani order

There is no denying that food is emotion, and why not? In a restaurant, when a waiter serves a nicely plated dish, it lifts your mood for a moment. However, most of you have also been in a moment when a restaurant took ages to serve your order. But what would be the extreme thing as a customer we would do, other than complaining? At that very moment, we can take a pledge not to visit the place again. What about hitting the staff? Well, in a shocking turn of events a restaurant employee was thrashed by three customers in Greater Noida, as their order was delayed. Yes, you read that right and no, it wasn’t a prank. The incident, which took place on 9 November, came to light after the CCTV footage of the assault started circulating on the internet.

The video was shared by the news agency ANI on their official Twitter account. As per the video, the incident took place at Zauk restaurant in Ansal Plaza around 10:30 PM. The video opens by showing an employee working behind the desk of the restaurant, whose two tables are engaged by the customers. Two men sitting at the front table can be seen eating their food, while three men behind them can be seen waiting for their order.

After seconds, one of those three men can be seen aggressively getting off his chair and starting to hit the employee who was working behind the desk. The man held the staff’s neck with his arms and dragged him out of the restaurant. At that very moment, another man got up to stop his friend from hitting the employee.

However, the assaulter aggressively pushed him aside. Later, the video shows all three of them thrashing the employee together.

According to the news agency, all three accused, who belong to Dadri, have been arrested and sent to jail. Citing the additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCP) Vishal Pandey, ANI wrote in the caption, “Greater Noida, UP: The staff of a private restaurant in Ansal mall was thrashed for a delay in their order. All three accused, residents of Dadri were arrested & were sent to jail: ADCP Vishal Pandey”.

#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP: The staff of a private restaurant in Ansal mall was thrashed for a delay in their order. All three accused, residents of Dadri were arrested & were sent to jail: ADCP Vishal Pandey (10.11) pic.twitter.com/Uxn6igGQUQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 11, 2022

In conversation with The Times Of India, Greater Noida’s ACP-1 Mahendra Dev, said, “On Wednesday night, the three accused had gone to the restaurant for dinner and ordered chicken biryani. After some time, a waiter named Altaaf told them that the biryani was over. One of the accused lost his cool and caught hold of the waiter’s collar.”

