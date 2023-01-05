The Ministry of Railways has time and again been alerting people about remaining cautious at railway stations and further avoiding performing any kind of stunts, especially on platforms and railway tracks. Despite making countless efforts, the reckless attitude of passengers at railway stations has become a common reason for fatal accidents. Whether that be by boarding overcrowded trains or trying to get off moving trains, passengers are often caught doing such acts on a regular basis. As a result of this, passengers often become victims of grave accidents. One such incident caught the internet’s attention when a passenger was seen trying to get on a moving train but lost his balance and was almost on the verge of falling to its wheels.

Shared by Indian Railways on its Twitter handle, the video not only shows how the passenger’s careless act turned out to be risky but also shows the alertness of the deployed RPF officer who came just in time and rescued the man.



The incident is from Bihar’s Purnia Junction of Katihar Railway Division. As the video plays, we can see a moving train leaving the station while an elderly man comes rushing and tries to board the train. However, he lost his balance and went to the edge of the platform. While the other passengers looked upon in shock, an alert RPF officer came to the man’s rescue and pulled him out in time.

The ministry in its caption also urged people to not try such risky stunts at railway stations. “An alert RPF jawan saved a passenger who met with an accident while boarding a moving train in Bihar’s Purnia. Please do not attempt to board/deboard a moving train,” it tweeted in Hindi.

As soon as the video was shared, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Salute to this RPF Jawan who saved a life. May God bless you”, while another person wrote, “Frequently, we are seeing such incidents happening. There must be some sort of permanent solution that must be implemented.”

Notably, this is not the first time such a thing has happened. The ministry continues to share similar videos on social media to alert people and further appreciate the RPF’s active vigilance.



