Viral: Tejashwi Yadav shares workout video days after PM Modi advises him to shed some weight

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen sweating it out in a workout video, just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised him to shed some kilos. Bihar’s leader of opposition was seen pulling a jeep, and its driver, for a few metres with his bare hands and then pushing it back.

In the video, the RJD leader pulls the vehicle towards himself. Later, he pushes the jeep, and its driver, to the parking shed and stops only when the four-wheeler is parked at its spot. The clip was shared by Yadav’s team today, 25 July.

Watch:

तुझे रुकना नहीं

तुझे झुकना नहीं

तेरी है जमीं तू बढ़ता चल

तारों के हाथ पकड़ता चल

तू एक है प्यारे लाखों में

तू बढ़ता चल

ये रात गई

वो सुबह नई डटे रहो राहों में मंजिल मिल ही जाएगी

हालात कितने भी विषम हों अधीर न बनो… pic.twitter.com/lZRLKA9tNY — Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) July 25, 2022

This is not the only video released in the past few days that features Tejashwi Yadav working out. Last week, he had shared a video where he is seen playing cricket with his staff. The 32-year-old politician was part of the Indian Premier League for a brief period of time and played for the Delhi Daredevils. In 2013, he quit the sport to join politics.

Reminiscing about his days playing cricket, Yadav shared the video with the caption “Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat and ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener and care takers are your playmates and keen to hit and bowl you out."

Watch:

Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out. pic.twitter.com/ChvK9evzi2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 17, 2022

The RJD leader seems to have found his passion for fitness after his interaction with PM Modi at the launch of the Bihar Bhavan Memorial Column on 12 July. According to media reports, Modi reportedly told the Bihar leader of opposition "Wazan kam karo (lose weight)."

The 32-year-old had earlier showcased his support for Congress President Sonia Gandhi when she was called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this month.

The alliance partners of BJP such as CBI, ED and IT are working in tandem and going berserk in intimidating voices of opposition. These tactics only shows that the 'Emperor has no clothes’. We firmly stand with Sonia Gandhi ji. Misuse of CBI, ED must be stopped. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 21, 2022

Tejashwi Yadav accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its “alliance partners” ED, CBI and Income Tax Department of working to suppress the voice of Opposition parties.

