If you are tired of continuously battling with your daily hassles amid chilly winter, this video will certainly bless your feed bringing a smile to your face. It will also make you admit that kindness, believed to be a rare virtue nowadays, still exists. An anonymous shopkeeper has been going viral across social media after his heart-winning gesture towards homeless kids took over the internet. A clip of the incident has been garnering immense popularity and making users take time to salute the person. An individual named Gautam Trivedi first brought it to light by uploading the footage on his personal Twitter handle.

Watch:

The clip opens in front of an outlet of electronic gadgets and commodities. Supposedly recorded by a passerby, the video shows two street kids taking their seats outside the shop. The salesman was standing by them with a television remote in his hand. The kids were glued to a giant television screen placed inside the store.

Then, in the most heart-winning move, the salesman went on to switch the channels asking the kids to choose their favourite cartoon show. The children were evidently delighted and their expression said it all. Finally, they settled on a ‘Talking Tom’ clip and continued enjoying the show.

However, it did not seem like a new thing for the salesman as the caption of the Twitter post read, “Store in charge let’s homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening.” To no one’s surprise, the clip made the day of thousands of internet users. They poured appreciatory remarks into the comment section, applauding the unknown employee.

A user referred to the joyous feeling of the kids and noted, “Such a small gesture on his part, but probably a profound experience for the children.”

Another one lauded, “Such a beautiful and kind gesture which actually costs him nothing.”

A person acknowledged, “Now, this is the kind of news I love to see. What a nice gesture.”

Here are some other reactions:

The short 18-second clipping has already reached a remarkable view count of more than 1 lakh since being shared. It has also amassed almost 10,000 likes and thousands of retweets on the microblogging platform.

