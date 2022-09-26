As hectic as it is to hunt down a perfect rental place to live, finding easygoing flatmates to share your expenses is also not a piece of cake. While we all agree that this herculean task is a difficult proposition, we usually depend on online postings, mouth-to-mouth words, or an old-school way of putting up a board.

However, it seems that someone looking for flatmates has come up with out-of-the-box thinking that will probably approach a bigger group audience, such as was seen in singer Lucky Ali’s concert on Saturday. A picture making rounds on the internet shows a concertgoer holding up a placard that asked for flatmates.

The placard read, “Flat(mates) required bachelorette,” and ended with a Twitter handle Bachelors In BLR that identifies “Ankita” as the person behind this quirky yet unique idea. The now-viral picture was posted by a financial services’ Twitter page called Klub Works, with the caption, “Admin’s Peak Bengaluru moment last night at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield. Btw, this happened at the Lucky Ali concert. Find My Room Bangalore, Bangalore Roomie, Flat Share Bengaluru let’s help here.”

In the picture, a girl can be seen holding up the placard high, amidst the legions of the crowd. Apart from sparking the meme fest, the picture has initiated the debate about the housing scenario in the Silicon Valley of India.



While talking about the bad housing situation in Karnataka’s capital, one user wrote, “You know the housing situation is bad in Peak Bengaluru when this happens in a Lucky Ali concert.”

You know housing situation is bad in @peakbengaluru when this happens in a lucky ali concert pic.twitter.com/jyWjoyq62B — Shubh Khandelwal (@ShubhKD) September 25, 2022



Taking a jibe at the whole situation, another user commented, “It’s easier to find a life partner in Bangalore, but it’s so tough to actually find a house that you’d like to live in.”

It’s easier to find a life partner in Bangalore, but it’s so tough to actually find a house that you’d like to live in — Chinmayee Bhamburkar (@chinmayee_hp) September 25, 2022



A third user wrote, “What if someone with another banner saying “Looking for a flat” would have been there -> ‘Made in Bangalore’.”

What if someone with another banner saying “Looking for a flat” would have been there -> “Made in Bangalore”. — Rohit (@imgrohit) September 25, 2022



A fourth user commented, “Desperate times call for new levels of creativity.”

Desperate times calls for new levels of creativity — Khushi (@_Khushi_Shah_) September 25, 2022



After the cancellation of the work-from-home regime in Bengaluru, the rental market in the city is witnessing a surge in demand.

