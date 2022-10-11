There is no denying the fact that the animal kingdom has a lot of interesting things to offer. And time and again, the internet has amused social media users with adorable friendship videos between two animals, which in no time start buzzing over the web. Often such friendships have been witnessed between a kitten and a puppy, or a bird and a kitten. But rarely do we witness a monkey and a deer exhibiting their friendship. Yes, you read that right. In a bizarre yet amusing case of absurd friendship, a monkey was spotted hitching a ride on the back of a deer. No, you aren’t dreaming. The incident took place inside the Indian Institute of Technology Madras campus and came into the limelight after a Twitter user named Azhar shared a video of the same on his Twitter account.

While sharing the video, Azhar wrote in the caption, “Meanwhile, monkeys in IIT Madras.” The video has left several social media users stunned, as nothing like this has been seen before. In the viral video, a baby monkey can be seen comfortably mounted on a spotted deer, commonly known as a chital. Despite the herbivorous animal walking and grazing the grass, the monkey appears to be unaffected by the deer’s movement. Unbothered by the rider on its back, the deer can be seen taking the walk in the vicinity. The monkey is sitting firmly on its back and can be seen lying down after some time.



Needless to say, the video is making rounds on the internet. Several social media users took to the comments section to share their views. Few claimed that the video looks like a scene straight out of the sci/fi movie War for the Planet of the Apes. While sharing the poster of the film, one user jokingly wrote, “Seems it took this poster seriously.”

Seems it took this poster seriously 😂 pic.twitter.com/z9m0bufW3H — Naruto Uzumaki 🦊 (@stan_of_Itachi) October 11, 2022



Taking to the comments section of his post, Azhar revealed that monkeys have truly terrorised the students on the campus as they not only roam around the hostel corridor but also enter the rooms and steal away their food. While sharing the picture of a monkey drinking a cold drink straight out of the bottle, Azhar wrote, “FYI Monkeys in IIT Madras break into your rooms, run away with your food, steal phones and drink Coke. I’ve also seen monkeys that open the tap to drink water and close it afterward!”

FYI Monkeys in IIT Madras break into your rooms, run away with your food, steal phones and drink Coke. I’ve also seen monkeys that open tap to drink water and close it afterwards! pic.twitter.com/paJ4Ad2Jdr — Azhar (@lonelyredcurl) October 11, 2022



In another comment, he shared a video of a cat and a monkey fighting in the hostel corridor. He wrote, “Cat vs Monkey at IIT Madras Hostel Corridor..”

Cat vs Monkey at IIT Madras Hostel Corridor. pic.twitter.com/wWwWGSY2Ji — Azhar (@lonelyredcurl) October 11, 2022



So far the video has been played more than 129,000 times and has garnered over five thousand likes.

