Viral: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s old video of presenting Excel demo inspires internet

A lot of job advice suggests that it’s preferable to avoid staying at one company for too long if there seems to be no growth. Thus, individuals always aim to switch jobs, especially if a higher-paying position falls into their lap. However, in some rare scenarios, sticking to one organisation for many years can also lead to an amazing outcome. Satya Nadella’s illustrious career at Microsoft seems to be a perfect example to demonstrate this point. He joined the firm as a technical marketing manager in 1992 and then rose to the position of CEO in 2014. Now, an old video of Nadella’s early days at Microsoft that is doing the rounds across social media has surprised the internet.

Today, he’s the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company. In 1993, he was just another middle manager doing Excel demos. Satya Nadella worked at Microsoft for 22 years. He climbed the ladder. And is worth ~$700 million today. There are many ways to win. pic.twitter.com/SBMhuT0Awz — Brandon Arvanaghi (@arvanaghi) December 22, 2022



In the clip, Nadella can be seen presenting a brief Excel demo on the usage of Windows NT a year after he started his career. At that point, his job as the marketing manager was to patiently and carefully show customers how they can transfer data from an AS 400 mainframe to Excel before passing the task off to his colleague.

Back then, tech presentations functioned pretty much the same way they do now. Executives from the company used to discuss a feature of the product, and then hand the presentation over to their teammates. However, there were some other tech differences. Nadella can be spotted working on a vintage CRT monitor that is now almost obsolete. Additionally, since the event took place before the internet was widely used, Microsoft needed to provide phone numbers for users to order their software.

The viral clip was uploaded by an entrepreneur named Brandon Arvanaghi on his personal Twitter handle. He explained in the caption, “Today, he (Nadella) is the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company. In 1993, he was just another middle manager doing Excel demos. He worked at Microsoft for 22 years. He climbed the ladder and his worth is ~$700 million today. There are many ways to win.”

Since being uploaded on social media, the Twitter video has received more than 3.5 lakh views so far. It has also accumulated over 7,000 likes on the microblogging site. Nadella’s success story worked as a huge motivation boost for users.

A viewer noted, “This is so endearing.”

This is so endearing — Nora Ali (@NoraKAli) December 22, 2022



Another user wrote, “This reminds me of how Bill Gates said that most people will overestimate what they can do in 1 year and underestimate what they can do in 10 years. It’s better to play the long game. There’s no rush.”

Totally! This reminds me of how Bill Gates said that most people will overestimate what they can do in 1 year and underestimate what they can do in 10 years. It’s better to play the long game. There’s no rush. — Yousef Amirghofran (@amirghofran) December 23, 2022



A person stated, “The glimpse into how Nadella started is inspiring.”

Too cool! The glimpse into how Nadella started is inspiring — Sophia Deng (@sophdeng) December 22, 2022



Here are some other notable reactions:

million ways to win — Chris Hladczuk (@chrishlad) December 22, 2022

Satya is one of the most underrated CEOs of this generation. Completely turned Microsoft around — Bryce Crawford (@bryce_meow) December 22, 2022

Ah the beginning of excel being used as a database ☠️ — Reid Russell (@reidaruss1) December 22, 2022



Nadella attended Hyderabad Public School before earning his engineering degree from Mangalore University. He completed his M.S. in computer science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He briefly worked at Sun before coming to Microsoft.

At Microsoft, Nadella advanced fast through the ranks after 1993. By 2007, he was already the senior vice president of research and development for Microsoft’s online services group. He was named president of the company’s server and tools division in 2011. Three years later, he became the only person after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer to take the seat of Microsoft’s CEO.

