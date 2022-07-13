Viral: Man works on laptop while riding pillion, image divides internet

Further in his post, Singh advised all bosses to think on how they terrorise their colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety. He also requested them to ponder over the words including ‘IT'S URGENT’ and ‘DO IT ASAP’ especially if they are in a position of power.

An image of a man working on his laptop while sitting on a bike is making waves on social media. The now-viral picture captures a pillion rider busy working on his laptop in the middle of a flyover has sparked a heated conversation on the internet.

LinkedIn user Harshmeet Singh shared this post with a note on the current toxic work culture. “Bengaluru at its best or worst? 11pm, Bengaluru - One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop,” the initial lines of Singh’s post read.

Further in his post, Singh advised all bosses to think on how they terrorise their colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety. He also requested them to ponder over the words including ‘IT'S URGENT’ and ‘DO IT ASAP’ especially if they are in a position of power.

Towards the end of his post, he asserted that the bosses have no idea how the above words make an impression on the lives of their subordinates.

As per Singh’s post, the man, who was working on his laptop in the middle of the road was doing his best to meet a deadline. But so far, there has been no confirmation on the same.

Since being shared, this post has collected over 40,000 likes. Along with the likes and shares, this post also attracted a large section of people who were totally against this idea.

There were many with the opinion that the man was probably doing something urgent. While others pointed out that the place was not even Bengaluru. One user commented that the man could have stopped the vehicle and then completed his task. Another user said that once in a while ‘this is OK’.

Few others stated that no deadline can be achieved by working this way and the man might be trying to do something else.

What is your take on the image?



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.