Viral: Man teases elephant with folded hands; his 'antics' anger internet

Elephants are called gentle giants for a reason. Although, there are times these jumbos are seen charging at humans when angered. There are also times when humans end up provoking them, turning them violent. In a recent incident, one such attempt to provoke an elephant has caught the attention of social media users and they are not at all impressed.

The video was first shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Saket Badola and then by officer Ramesh Pandey. The video starts by showing a man walking towards an elephant. He then stands in front of the tusker with folded hands, without a bit of fear.

The IFS offices slammed the man for his ‘callous behaviour’. “Tolerating such irritating morons is not easy. This is the precisely why they are revered as the gentle giants,” Badola wrote in the caption. Pandey, on the other hand, said, “It was suicidal, even then the gentle giant tolerated the man and let him go,” Pandey wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

It was suicidal, even then the gentle giant tolerated the man and let him go. Via: @Saket_Badola pic.twitter.com/27F6QHstkn — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 11, 2023

As the video went viral, reactions started pouring in against the man for his act. Internet users seemed angry with the man’s ‘foolishness’. Many even said that the man should be punished.

A user said, “I sometimes wonder if these people understand the wildlife psychology very well. I have also been reading a lot about how human #wildlife conflict is being exacerbated by human not understanding the wildlife and it’s behaviours.” Another wrote, “Should be booked under wildlife act.”

I sometimes wonder if these people understand the wildlife psychology very well. I have also been reading a lot about how human #wildlife conflict is being exacerbated by human not understanding the wildlife and it’s behaviours — Shakeb Nabi (@Shknabi) May 11, 2023

Should be booked under wildlife act. — LifeIsAJourney (@ghalibk92632636) May 11, 2023

Some others expressed that the man was lucky enough to not get charged by the tusker.

When basic limits are overlooked for moments, lucky the tusker didn’t charge forward — Dipti Srivastava Varma (@DiptiVarma8) May 11, 2023

He is lucky. The elephant warned him twice. — (@imacuriosguy) May 11, 2023

Earlier, another video of ruthless human behaviour against an innocent elephant went viral. In the video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a man was seen hitting an elephant for no reason. This infuriated the jumbo who then tried to attack him but the man managed to escape with his life.

