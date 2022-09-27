India

Viral: Man rides bike with both legs on one side, fined Rs 4,200

In the video, the man while keeping both legs on the right side of the bike was speeding on the road.

September 27, 2022
At a time when hundreds of road accidents are reported every other day in India, most of them are due to carelessness and a lack of awareness among people regarding road safety rules. Videos of such severe road accidents also go viral on social media where riders or drivers can be clearly seen violating traffic rules or carrying out dangerous stunts which further lead to the accident. In one such instance, an incident has recently surfaced in Chhattisgarh where the police arrested a man for performing a dangerous stunt while riding a bike on a public road.

The video which the Durg Police shared on its official Twitter handle also took several social media users by shock after they witnessed the man riding the bike using his left hand, while he was sitting with both of his legs on the right side.

The 28-second long video opens with a clip of the man travelling on the road while carrying out the stunt, that too without a helmet. In addition to that, some bags were also hanging from the right side of the bike while a phone continued to remain in the front. The video was shot by a person behind the bike rider.

Taking quick action over the same, the police intervened and brought the man to the police station where he was fined Rs 4,200 and was also made to apologise for his wrongful act. The man can also be seen holding his ears as he apologised for violating road rules.

Twitter hails Durg Police for swift actions

In the meantime, while the video has gone viral on social media, many took to the comment section and reacted over the same. While some were left in splits seeing the man’s riding ‘skills’, some also appreciated the choice of the song played in the video’s background. Check some reactions:


Notably, the police while sharing the video wrote, “Action is being taken continuously by the Durg Police against the stuntmen, modified silencers, rash driving” further asking people to follow the traffic rules.

