Viral: Indignant father causes mid-air tussle in Dehradun-bound Vistara aircraft; here's why

A viral incident inside a Vistara aircraft, that led to a heated exchange between two people, has now taken the Internet by storm. As per the video’s caption, the shrieks and screeches unfolded after a man, father of a girl onboard, accused another man of ‘touching’ his daughter inappropriately. A Twitter handle named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ posted the video on the microblogging site. In addition, the viral clip shows a woman screaming ‘How dare you?’ However, no face is clearly visible. As the fight ensues, the clip shows the crew members trying to take control of the situation but their efforts ended in vain.

The video was first uploaded on Instagram by ‘lafdavlog2.0,’ a popular page that regularly posts clips related to combat at various places. It was later shared on the microblogging site.

As per the Instagram post, the Vistara flight was bound for Dehradun from Mumbai. It attracted over 13,000 likes.

Check out the Instagram reel:

Responses poured in from different users. Check out some of them:

“Immediate no-fly zone entry,” wrote a user.

Another user wrote: “So it isn’t just Indigo or SpiceJet now. Welcome to the club Vistara.”

“Context diya kro warna upload mat kia karo (Give us context before uploading otherwise do not upload),” suggested another user.

A fourth user joked: “Indian Air Travellers.”

The Twitter video has also gained wide popularity with several people re-sharing it and tagging Vistara Airlines in the post. The video has garnered over 1.8 lakh views.

Check out the post:

Many users commented on the post. While several people wanted to know the other side of ‘Kalesh’ that is, discord. A few people asked, ‘Why didn’t he make her sit with her mother?’

Check out some of the comments below:

One user said: “Why didn’t he make her sit with her mother and if the girl felt uncomfortable, she should have told bluntly to the boy, clarified n changed the seat Its so sad to see all this happening on airlines, even seats are too close to each other also. If the boy misbehaved, he should be sorry.”

Why dint he make her sit with her mother?& if the girl felt uncomfortable,she sould have told bluntly to the boy,clarified n changed the seat

Its so sad to see all this happening on airlines,even seats are too close to each other also.

If the boy misbehaved ,he should be sorry. — Shivani/dolly j♉️ (@shivani_dolly) July 2, 2023

“Air hostess to pilot: Bhai plane side me lagana yaar, kalesh ho gaya hai (Air hostess to pilot: Kindly park the plane aside, a discord has taken place),“ joked another user.

Air hostess to pilot: bhai plane ✈️ side me lagana yar, Kamlesh ho gaya hai. — JaiDeEp🍭 (@rozgarEngineer_) July 2, 2023

A third user wrote: “We need bouncers, not air hostesses, on flights to throw people out of planes for nuisances.”

We need bouncers and not air hostess on flights to throw people out of plane for nuisances. — amar770088 (@ammyl0gic) July 3, 2023

Earlier, in another fight in the flight episode, a Southwest Airlines flight bound for Florida showed a man hit the ceiling over a crying baby. The viral video first surfaced on TikTok under the title ‘Belleigerent passenger causes diversion.’ It was then re-shared on other social media platforms.

