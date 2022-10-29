We all know how beneficial recycling can be in reducing the amount of waste and conserving natural resources. It is also a very innovative way to create artistic and engineering marvels. The Ministry of Railways has shown us that when you get creative with recycling, then the sky’s the limit. Fostering the spirit of creativity, the Ministry has turned a rail coach into a restaurant. Sharing the pictures of the coach on Twitter, the Railways Ministry stated that an aesthetically designed Rail Coach Restaurant has been opened at West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri Railway Station to provide a unique experience to visitors. According to the ministry, the restaurant has been built by recycling an old passenger coach.

Coach to Restaurant! With an aim to provide a unique experience to the visitors, an aesthetically designed Rail Coach Restaurant has been opened at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, West Bengal. The restaurant has been set up by recycling an old passenger coach. pic.twitter.com/2rKV8SPYrU — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 28, 2022



Sanjay Chilwarwar, additional divisional railway manager of New Jalpaiguri Junction, told PTI that the “Rail Coach Restaurant” has a capacity to seat 32 people, and serves different cuisines from North Indian to Chinese.

Sanjay added that the restaurant is not only going to help increase the revenue of the Indian Railways but also provide passengers with the unique experience of dining in a railway coach. He went on to add that the restaurant is run by 40 staff members and the service time is from 6 AM to 10 PM.

This is not the only grand example of innovative recycling. There is an airplane turned restaurant named Hawai Adda in Ludhiana, Punjab which is an actual Airbus 320 that once flew for Air India. This retired airbus was brought in parts from Delhi and then redesigned by engineers. It is permanently parked at the Verka Milk Bar premises on Ferozepur Road. The restaurant consists of a dining area, a cafe, a bakery, and a kitty hall.

Around 72 individuals can dine together and enjoy vegetarian dishes inside this airplane themed restaurant. It is the brain child of Parampreet Singh Luthra, director of Hands Hospitality, and his cousins.

