HDFC Bank has suspended one of its officers in Kolkata on 5 June following accusation of disruptive behaviour towards colleagues during an internal meeting. A video circulating on Twitter captured the officer raising his voice at junior colleagues for what he perceived as insufficient sales of banking and insurance products. The officer in question is Pushpal Roy, who was the cluster head in a Kolkata branch of the HDFC bank.

The video clearly depicts the senior executive using offensive language and engaging in verbal abuse towards the junior employees during the meeting. Roy, who has now been suspended, is observed questioning his juniors, “How many saving and current accounts have you opened in the last two days. Tell me.” The official also raised his voice at another employee, expressing disappointment and stated, “You were supposed to open 15, you have opened 5.”

In the video, the manager can be seen instructing the junior employee to sell 75 insurance policies in a single day.

The video quickly garnered substantial attention on various social media platforms and was extensively shared by users. Concerns were raised by users regarding Roy’s conduct, and there were widespread calls for prompt and decisive action to be taken against him.

According to information provided on his LinkedIn profile, Roy has held the position of Vice President at an HDFC bank branch in Kolkata for more than 16 years. He is a Chartered Accountant with previous experience of working with PwC and ICICI Bank.

HDFC Bank provided a statement to Moneycontrol regarding the incident, stating that they were aware of a social media report. Following a preliminary inquiry, the bank suspended the concerned employee and launched a thorough investigation in accordance with the bank’s conduct guidelines. The bank emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of workplace misconduct and expressed a commitment to treating all employees with dignity and respect.

In the meantime, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) convened a meeting last month with the board of directors from both public sector banks (PSBs) and private banks to address matters concerning governance and ethics.

In response to the increasing occurrences of mis-selling, the finance ministry has instructed the heads of public sector banks to establish robust mechanisms aimed at preventing unethical practices when selling insurance policies to customers.

