India

Viral: Elephant comes close to colliding with two-wheeler, watch what happened next

The video caught the attention of many as people pointed out more humans encroaching on animal territory

FP Trending October 14, 2022 11:48:30 IST
Viral: Elephant comes close to colliding with two-wheeler, watch what happened next

Representational image. AFP

With passing days as human civilisation continues to evolve, it has come with its own pros and cons as this has been leading to more conflicts between humans and animals. In one such incident of human intervention into an animal territory, a video has recently gone viral where a two-wheeler almost came to the verge of crashing with an elephant on the road. The video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has already caught the attention of several people who were concerned for both the animal as well as the woman driving the vehicle.

As the clip plays, it shows the woman coming from one direction while the elephant tries to cross the road. However, it ends up coming in front of the vehicle, further causing the woman to lose a bit of balance to avoid collision with the animal. Perplexed by the same, the elephant immediately hurried across the road and went inside the forest.

Luckily, none of them got injured in the incident.

Watch the video here:


While sharing the video, the Twitter user captioned it saying, “Elephant barely managed to save herself from the lady driver.”

So far, the video has gone viral and grabbed a lot of attention from users. While some expressed concerns for the animals, some people also went on to criticise the user for making ‘sexist remarks in his caption. The video has been viewed over 1 lakh times and received over 4,000 likes.

Check some reactions:


Notably, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place. A few days back, another video surfaced from Assam’s Kaziranga where an overspeeding truck went on to hit a rhinoceros while it was crossing the road in a similar way. The video was also shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who criticised such careless behaviour near animal habitats.

In the video, the giant animal could be seen getting hit by a truck and falling to the ground while the vehicle speeds away from the spot. Later, the rhino, after struggling to get up, retreats back into the forest.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 14, 2022 11:48:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch video: Zomato agent dances to garba during work hours, wins hearts
India

Watch video: Zomato agent dances to garba during work hours, wins hearts

The video shows the Zomato delivery boy dancing his heart out as he arrives for work at a private residency in Mumbai

Indore Law College's unique take to attract students goes viral; compares 'Harvey Specter, Jagdishwar Mishra'
India

Indore Law College's unique take to attract students goes viral; compares 'Harvey Specter, Jagdishwar Mishra'

Drawing a comparison between two fictional characters, the law college has published a creative ad.

Balenciaga launches Lay's-like luxury potato chips bags, internet in splits
World

Balenciaga launches Lay's-like luxury potato chips bags, internet in splits

In its Summer 23 collection, Balenciaga has collaborated with Lay's and created a bag that looks exactly like a packet of chips