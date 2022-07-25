Viral: Delhi woman's conversation with Uber driver during heavy rains will make you roll over

Ria Kasliwal booked an Uber cab on 20 July when it was raining incessantly in the national capital. She then used the message feature of the Uber app to inform the driver where she needed to be dropped off. The exchange of words between the two has left social media users in splits

Ria Kasliwal booked an Uber cab on 20 July when it was raining incessantly in the national capital. She then used the message feature of the Uber app to inform the driver where she needed to be dropped off. The exchange of words between the two has left social media users in splits.

The conversation begins with the driver asking 'Kaha Jana hai' (where is the drop location). Kasliwal responds with 'Green park sir', following which the driver says 'Esh mausom me' (in this weather). The worried woman then enquires if he is coming to pick her up – ‘aap aarhe hai na?’ (You're coming right?). The driver then replies saying 'kya kru'(what to do?).

Kasliwal further enquires, thinking the driver might cancel the ride. She messages asking him again ‘aarhe hai kya sir?’ (Are you coming sir?) to which the driver gives an epic response ‘Maan nahi krta’ (not in the mood).

The woman shared the post on 21 July and captioned it saying, "So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol."

So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol pic.twitter.com/QrAZEq3e0Y — Ria Kasliwal (@RiaKasliwal) July 21, 2022

The screenshot has collected more than 7,300 likes and close to 500 retweets. Many users were quick to react while others hit a like to the post. One user said, "He is a whole entire mood!" Another wrote, "Uber people livin' the life."

A user mentioned "Hilarious...The guy is totally in a whole another universe”. Another said, "Brownie points for honesty and this is gold." A user wrote, "Uber has no chill! Couldn’t it recognize Hinglish and include response options like 'Sambhal jaao' 'Hausla Rakho' 'Mann bana lo'?"

What do you think about this conversation?

