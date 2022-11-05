Viral: Chef from Singapore sets up food stall on Mohali streets, sells tasty Punjabi delicacies

India is becoming a place for young entrepreneurs day by day. As the youth of the country is moving towards setting up their own businesses, many are trying to build a career out of their passion and interests. At such a time when people are engaging in all kinds of jobs to earn a living, the internet has become a proper source for such stories which not only inspire others but also sets an example for society. One such story has now come to the fore where a female chef from abroad has taken up the initiative to set up her own food stall in Punjab.

The video of the woman was shared on Instagram by a user named Harry Uppal stating that she used to work as a professional chef in Singapore, following which she started spelling Punjabi delicacies at her stall in Mohali.

As we can hear in the video, the stall is located in front of the NP Tower in Sector 91, Mohali. Owned by chef Aman, the stall runs from 12 noon to 3 pm. Furthermore, the chef also discusses the menu of her stall stating that she sells three varieties of side dishes along with rice on a daily basis. The menu includes a range of items such as paneer, chole masala, aloo matar, and kadhi among others.

Besides the delicious items, she also sells a Veg Thali for Rs 80 and a Chicken Thali for Rs 150, both of which are worth trying.

As soon as the video was shared, people took to the comment section and showered the woman with applause. A person wrote, “Very nice to see youngsters coming back to their homeland and selling food in a hygienic manner. Wish her all the best”. Another person commented, “Kya baat. She is an inspiration to millions of Punjabis. Proud of this girl.”

Notably, Aman also has her own Instagram handle by the username Timmy’s Take Out where she shares videos of her business and her stall.

