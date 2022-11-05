Viral: Auraiya SP disguises herself to test local cops, makes fake robbery call; here's what happened next

While police officials are expected to work in the interests of the people and further maintain law and order situations in their respective areas, not many try to make an attempt to take corrective measures in their own departments or against their subordinates. However, an IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh tried a unique trick to test the local police force and their response time to a crisis situation. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya where Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam disguised herself in civil clothes and further made a false call about a robbery to her own police station.

Notably, the police passed the test and arrived at the spot shortly after the call. While IPS officer Nigam was satisfied by the response of the police officers, a video of the incident was also shared by the Auraiya Police’s Twitter handle, with the caption giving out details of the entire episode.

“In order to check the response time and vigilance of the district police, Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, IPS Charu Nigam while hiding her identity, on the deserted road called the control room and dialed 112 to give information of a fake robbery by armed people on a bike. The proceedings were satisfactory”, the caption of the post read.

जनपदीय पुलिस के रिस्पांस टाइम व सतर्कता को चेक करने हेतु पुलिस अधीक्षक औरैया @ipsCharuNigam ने स्वयं की पहचान छुपाते हुए सुनसान रोड पर तमंचे के बल पर बाइक सवार अज्ञात व्यक्तियों द्वारा झूठी लूट की सूचना कंट्रोल रूम व डायल112 पर दी गयी जिसमे जनपदीय पुलिस की कार्यवाही संतोषजनक रही। pic.twitter.com/I4n3yJoUHP — Auraiya Police (@auraiyapolice) November 3, 2022



As the video plays on, we can see the officer dressed up in civilian clothes with sunglasses and a mask to hide her face from the officers of her station. She can be heard calling up the control room and reporting about a robbery. A few moments later, a group of officers reach the spot and take the matter into their hands.

The entire episode was quite impressive and it also went viral in no time. People took to the comment section and shared their views. Many lauded the police department for its quick response. One commented, “Madam has done a commendable job. Such incidents are happening in large numbers, we have had similar robbery incidents with three or four teachers in a row.”

Check some reactions:

Shared on Thursday, the video has so far grabbed over 269,000 views and thousands of likes.

