In a bid to test the local police and their response time, Auraiya SP made a fake robbery call by disguising herself in civil clothes

FP Trending November 05, 2022 14:56:03 IST
Viral: Auraiya SP disguises herself to test local cops, makes fake robbery call; here's what happened next

Screenshot taken from video. Twitter/ @auraiyapolice

While police officials are expected to work in the interests of the people and further maintain law and order situations in their respective areas, not many try to make an attempt to take corrective measures in their own departments or against their subordinates. However, an IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh tried a unique trick to test the local police force and their response time to a crisis situation. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya where Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam disguised herself in civil clothes and further made a false call about a robbery to her own police station.

Notably, the police passed the test and arrived at the spot shortly after the call. While IPS officer Nigam was satisfied by the response of the police officers, a video of the incident was also shared by the Auraiya Police’s Twitter handle, with the caption giving out details of the entire episode.

“In order to check the response time and vigilance of the district police, Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, IPS Charu Nigam while hiding her identity, on the deserted road called the control room and dialed 112 to give information of a fake robbery by armed people on a bike. The proceedings were satisfactory”, the caption of the post read.


As the video plays on, we can see the officer dressed up in civilian clothes with sunglasses and a mask to hide her face from the officers of her station. She can be heard calling up the control room and reporting about a robbery. A few moments later, a group of officers reach the spot and take the matter into their hands.

The entire episode was quite impressive and it also went viral in no time. People took to the comment section and shared their views. Many lauded the police department for its quick response. One commented, “Madam has done a commendable job. Such incidents are happening in large numbers, we have had similar robbery incidents with three or four teachers in a row.”

Check some reactions:


Shared on Thursday, the video has so far grabbed over 269,000 views and thousands of likes.

Updated Date: November 05, 2022 14:56:03 IST

