It is near to impossible to come across people who won’t get scared out of their wits if they come across a reptile. However, time and again the internet has demonstrated that such people exist who find slithery snakes amusing and fascinating. Now, proving the same, social media has once again brought forth a video of a man playing with a snake. Well, it’s not just any snake but a full-grown anaconda. Before you express your shock at the fact that it’s an anaconda, you must know that in the video, the massive snake bites the man thrice. Speechless? Then you aren’t alone, as the footage has left the internet horrified. The video has been shared by an Instagram user named Nick, who calls himself “the wrangler” and is an “Animal and reptile addict.”

While sharing the video, Nick wrote in the caption, “Cowboying it up with a naughty anaconda!” and ended with a snake emoticon. The viral video opens by showing Nick wearing a cowboy hat atop a blue t-shirt and black jeans. However, it’s not the cowboy hat that has all the attention, but an enormous anaconda wrapped around his arms. The video shows the snake first attacking his t-shirt and then slowly making its way up his arms. In the next second, the snake bit Nick’s biceps, making him scream a bit. At that very moment, he revealed that the snake isn’t venomous. The minute Nick revealed that reptile once again aimed for his shirt, making him duck a little. After this, the snake again attacked Nick’s arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal and Reptile Addict (@nickthewrangler)



Needless to say, Nick’s stunt will send chills down your spine. Keeping the bizarre activity in mind, it is no surprise that the video has gone crazy viral. Several social media users took to the comments section to claim that Nick is probably out of his mind to pull off such a dangerous stunt. One user commented, “Does it not have any teeth? Because venomous or not, they pack a nasty bite.” Another wrote, “Not gonna lie bro, I would have dropped it and ran.” A third user commented, “Put her back in the Amazon, please. She’s not a toy for your amusement.” “I don’t care if it’s non-venomous or not if you bite me, I know you’re intentions are impure, we now have a problem. I have to “unalive” you,” wrote another. So far the video has been viewed more than 49 million times and has garnered over 515,000 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.