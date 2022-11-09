India

A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.6 was felt in Nepal on Wednesday morning further leaving behind a trail of destruction

FP Trending November 09, 2022 16:17:40 IST
Various memes were shared on Twitter, after earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR. Twitter@Jasmeetkaurc

After people living in and around the Delhi-NCR region woke up to strong tremors after an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday, 9 November, many took to social media to share their experiences.

Within seconds of striking the Himalayan region, the tremors were fel.t around Delhi and also in surrounding areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, jolting people out of their sleep. Soon after the tremors were felt, people logged in to the microblogging site Twitter, which led to a wave of funny jokes and memes on the incident.

From taking inspiration from songs to different Bollywood dialogues, hilarious jokes and memes are being widely shared on Twitter about the tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.

Take a look:

A meme shared by a user named Toxcianrana shows actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, with the Deadpool actor being tagged as the public of Delhi-NCR amid earthquake and pollution.


Another similar meme joked about people facing pollution in the morning, the lunar eclipse in the evening, and the tremors in the night.


Another picture shared from the film, Welcome came in line with people confirming the earthquake with others on Twitter.


Check out some more funny memes:


Nepal earthquake
Notably, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.6 was felt in Nepal on Wednesday morning, leaving behind a trail of destruction. This also led to the death of six people- four children and two adults. As per media reports, several houses were damaged while many people were injured in the earthquake.

A rescue operation is presently underway to look for survivors. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was detected about 90 km east-southwest of Pithoragarh in Nepal. Notably, the region has been experiencing lower-magnitude quakes for several days now.

In the meantime, the tremors were also felt in parts of North India including New Delhi.

Updated Date: November 09, 2022 16:28:58 IST

