Violence rocks Delhi's Jahangirpuri again; families of accused throw stones at police

The police were attacked by family members of Sonu alias Chikna, when they went to his house to interrogate his kin. The accused has been missing since Hanuman Jayanti clashes

Mere two days after violence was reported in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, fresh tensions erupted in the same area on Monday. Stones were pelted at the police team who had gone to search for a missing accused. Cops had gone to the area to search and raid premises of Sonu alias Chikna, who was caught on camera, open firing during the clashes in Jahangirpuri on Saturday during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Sonu, who was seen wearing blue kurta in the viral video of the Delhi's Hanuman Jayanti clash on Saturday, and several others who were involved in the violence have been missing. On Monday, when police team reached near his house in CD Park road to question his family members and neighbours, his family members pelted stones at them in retaliation.

"Legal action is being taken. One person is detained. The situation is completely under control," news agency ANI quoted DCP North-West District as saying.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain peace. They have formed a human wall to prevent any clashes in Jahangirpuri and neighbouring places.

So far, Delhi Police has arrested 23 people from "both communities", including two juveniles, for their alleged connection with the clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

Talking to reporters, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that among those arrested, eight have previous criminal record.

"Action will be taken against any person found guilty "irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion," the Delhi Police Commissioner said.

Police have intensified monitoring social media after Saturday's violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. The Delhi Police Commissioner said, "Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to rumours.”

Earlier on Monday, a team of forensic experts has visited scene of crime and has also been to the mosque in Jahangirpuri to conduct an investigation into violent clashes that took place on Saturday evening. A team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch was also present at the violence site.

On Saturday, when the country was observing Hanuman Jayanti, a clash broke out between two communities in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. According to the police, stones were pelted at the participants of Hanuman Jayanti procession and some vehicles torched in the violence that occurred around 6 pm.

The “main conspirators” - Ansar and Aslam - behind the clashes and another person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector have been arrested.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.