Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Date, puja vidhi, rituals, significance and mantras

Vinayaka Chaturthi is a festival that takes place every month to honour Lord Ganesha. The day is solely dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is often addressed as Pratham Pujya, meaning the God is worshipped first.

As per the Hindu calendar, Vinayak Chaturthi falls in Shukla Paksha and Sankashti Chaturthi falls in Krishna Paksha. This month, Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on 3 July.

This festival is also called Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi, which means “praying to God to fulfil any wish one has.” On this day, devotees observe fast and offer prayers to please Lord Ganpati. They present offerings to the god and ask him to remove negative influences from their lives. People also pray to ensure prosperity, peace and harmony in their families.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Date and Time:

Vinayaka Chaturthi begins from 03:16 pm on 2 July 2022 (Saturday) and ends at 5:06 pm on 3 July (Sunday). The auspicious time for fasting and worship is from 11:02 am to 01:49 pm on 3 July.

Rituals to follow while observing fast:

-Those observing a fast need to wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean/new clothes.

-While getting ready for the puja, devotees need to align their thoughts in a positive manner to observe the vrat sincerely.

-Offer water to the rising sun before beginning the fast.

-During the day, one can consume only milk, fresh fruits and few vrat recipes after performing puja.

-While observing the fast, strictly avoid eating garlic, onion and meat. Intake of tobacco or alcohol is also prohibited.

-Do not forget to read the Vrat Katha and end the puja by performing a special aarti.

Mantras to recite:

Om Ekdantaaye Viddhamahe

Vakratundaya Dhimahi

Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Significance of Vinayaka Chaturthi:

Lord Ganesha symbolises knowledge and wisdom, which is why devotees observe this day to broaden their abilities/skill and succeed in life. People also worship the god to remove all obstacles from their lives.

