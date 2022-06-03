Vinayak Chaturthi 2022: Find date, time, puja vidhi and rituals of the festival

As per the Hindu calendar, Sankashti Chaturthi falls in Krishna Paksha and Vinayak Chaturthi falls in Shukla Paksha

Vinayak Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious and sacred festivals of the Hindu community. The special day is solely dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is often addressed as Pratham Pujya, which means the deity worshipped first.

Chaturthi is usually observed twice a month. As per the Hindu calendar, Sankashti Chaturthi falls in Krishna Paksha and Vinayak Chaturthi falls in Shukla Paksha.

Devotees in large numbers observe fast and offer prayers to please Lord Ganesha. People observe fast to remove harmful or evil intent or effect from one’s life so that all can live in prosperity, peace and happiness.

Date and Time:

Vinayak Chaturthi will be observed in the month of Jyeshtha on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha. This year, it will be marked on 3 June, Friday.

Puja Shubh Muhurat:

On Vinayak Chaturthi, Ganesha puja is performed during Madhyana (in the afternoon). The puja muhurat is from 10:56 am to 1:43 pm. While, the Chaturthi Shukla Paksha will begin on 3 June at 12:17 am and end on 4 June at 2:41 am.

Mantras to recite:

- Om Ekdantaaye Viddhamahe

- Vakratundaya Dhimahi

- Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Rituals to follow:

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

As you get ready for puja, align your thoughts to observe the vrat sincerely.

Offer water to the rising sun and begin the fast.

During the whole day, you may consume fresh fruits, milk, and vrat recipes only after performing Madhyana puja.

While consuming food, strictly avoid eating onion, garlic, and meat.

Even intake of tobacco and alcohol is prohibited during this time.

Remember to read the Vrat Katha and conclude the puja by performing a special aarti.

Significance:

As Lord Ganesha symbolises wisdom, devotees take inspiration from him to broaden their abilities and succeed in life. That is why, he is rightfully hailed as Vighnaharta - a remover of obstacles.

