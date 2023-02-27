Vinayagar Lake in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur is alive once again benefitting over 3,000 farmers

While the drastic climate changes around the world have brought drastic consequences to the environment, especially in water bodies causing sea levels to rise, flooding, and also drought and water shortages in several places. With this said, the southern state of Tamil Nadu is also among the ones to battle the water crisis besides an acute water shortage due to drying lakes and depleted groundwater. While several environmental conservatives and NGOs are working towards reviving such dried-up water bodies and water sources, an organisation called Mega Foundations through its 136th Waterbody Restoration Project has successfully revived the Vinayagar Lake in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Nimal Raghavan, founder of the organisation shared pictures of the lake comparing it until 2022 and now in 2023. Dead for a few decades, Vinayagar lake is fully alive now and this lake benefits 3000+ farmers and 100s of cattle,” he wrote further adding that the water body which spans over 6 acres will have a capacity of holding 10 crore litres of water.

136th Waterbody Restoration Project, Thanjavur Tamilnadu. Dead for few decades, Vinayagar lake is fully alive now with 💧🌱&🕊️

This lake benefits 3000+ farmers and 100s of cattle. Area : 6 Acres

Capacity : 10 Crore litres@MoJSDoWRRDGR @thebetterindia @gssjodhpur pic.twitter.com/2gcILRIK1M — Nimal Raghavan (@being_nimal) February 21, 2023

Impressed by the organisation's initiative, Dr Erik Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat and former executive director of the UN Environment Programme also shared the pictures of the lake and lauded the founder for his initiative.

As evident in the post, while the first picture shows a completely dried-up lake in 2022, the second one shows it completely filled with water and all green and alive again.

Social media users also took to the comment section and shared their reactions to the post. "That's great news! The revival of Vinayagar lake will have a positive impact on the farmers and cattle in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. It's inspiring to see efforts towards restoring natural resources for the benefit of the community and the environment," a user wrote.

It is pertinent to note Nimal Raghavan who is known for dedicating his life to the restoration of water bodies has also received recognition from the Indian government.

