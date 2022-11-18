Sriharikota: Vikram-S, India’s maiden private rocket, carrying three satellites lifted off from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The Vikram Suborbital rocket lifted off at 11:30 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

In a tweet, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a tweet said, “Mission Prarambh is successfully accomplished. Congratulations @SkyrootA Congratulations India!”

In another post, ISRO shared the glimpses of ascent of SkyrootA's Vikram-S launcher from Sriharikota.

The 6-metre tall launch vehicle Vikram-S is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the country's space programme.

Mission titled 'Prarambh' (The beginning)

The mission is titled "Prarambh" (The beginning). The 'Prarambh' mission and the Vikram-S rocket have been developed by Skyroot Aerospace start up in Hyderabad with support from ISRO and In-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre).

Which are the three satellites Vikram-S rocket is carrying?

The Vikram-S rocket is carrying payloads of two Indian and one international satellites into space.

The three satellites riding piggyback on the rocket are from Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.

"89.5 Kms peak altitude achieved. Vikram-S rocket meets all flight parameters. It's history in the making for India. Keep watching," Skyroot Aerospace tweeted attaching a YouTube link of the flight.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was at Sriharikota for the grand launch of Vikram-S. Sharing pictures with the team members of Skyroot Aerospace on Twitter, he said, "With #StartUp Team "Skyroot Aerospace" at #Sriharikota, minutes before the launch of the first ever private Rocket, Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of India's Space program. Countdown begins!."

VIDEO: Congratulations India! A historic landmark under PM @narendramodi !

A turning point for Indian #StartUps! A new beginning for #ISRO!

First ever private Rocket “Vikram-S” is in Space.#OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/Los0kfjF0x — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 18, 2022

With #StartUp Team "Skyroot Aerospace" at #Sriharikota, minutes before the launch of the first ever private Rocket, Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of India's Space program.

Countdown begins! pic.twitter.com/QUZpYSdsjS — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 18, 2022

About Vikram-S

As per Skyroot Aerospace, Vikram-S is powered by solid fuelled propulsion, cutting edge avionics and all carbon fibre core structure. The groundwork for the rocket started around late 2020 and it has been developed within a record time of two years.

The Skyroot Aerospace said that the Vikram-S will help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of orbital class space launch vehicles, including many sub-systems and technologies that will be tested across the pre-lift off and post-lift off phases of the launch.

Vikram S is among one of the first few all-composite space launch vehicles, which is made up of 3D-printed solid thrusters for its spin stability.

With a body mass of 545 kgs, length of 6m, and diameter of 0.375 meters, Vikram-S is the quickest and most affordable ride to space, Skyroot Aerospace said.

