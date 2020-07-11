Richa Dubey, wife of gangster Vikas Dubey, says he 'deserved this fate'; father refuses to attend cremation
Vikas Dubey, the main accused in an encounter in Kanpur’s Chaubeypur area in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after absconding for almost a week
On Saturday, Richa Dubey, the wife of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, said her husband "deserved this fate."
“Yes, yes, yes. Vikas did wrong and he deserved this fate,” an agitated Richa, asked about if her husband deserved such an end, told the media ahead of his last rites at Kanpur's Bhairoghat.
Police said Dubey, the main accused in an encounter in Kanpur’s Chaubeypur area last week in which eight policemen were killed, died in an encounter Friday morning after the car transporting him from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur overturned while trying to avoid cattle.
The last rites were performed by Dubey’s brother-in-law Dinesh Tiwari, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brijesh Tiwari said. Before leaving the crematorium with her son, Richa also allegedly shouted at media, even holding them responsible for the encounter killing of her husband, PTI reported. A heavy police deployment, headed by SP city East, Raj Kumar Agarwal, was positioned around Bhairoghat.
'Unforgivable sin'
Dubey’s father Ram Kumar refused to attend the last rites. "The Uttar Pradesh administration has done the right thing by taking action against my son. It is the chief minister's duty to protect every individual. The police is an extension of that. He attacked them which cannot be forgiven," Ram Kumar said.
Ram Kumar said that his only appeal to the government is to allow him entry to his ancestral property. "Had he listened to us, his life would not have ended this way. Vikas never helped us in any way. Due to him, even our ancestral property was razed to the ground. He also killed eight policemen, which is an unforgivable sin. The administration has done the right thing. Had they not done so, tomorrow others would have acted similarly," Ram Kumar told ANI.
Dubey was among a group of assailants who had opened fire at a police team that had gone to arrest him. He was arrested on Thursday after a security guard at an Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain temple identified him.
Principal of Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College Dr RB Kamal had told media Dubey was brought dead to the hospital. "Dubey sustained four bullet injuries, three in the upper part (chest) and one in the hand," Kamal said.
With inputs from agencies
