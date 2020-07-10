Vikas Dubey Encounter LIVE Updates: Congress claims gangster killed to bury 'inconvenient truths' about links with top brass

Vikas Dubey Encounter LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the incident in Kanpur happened to ensure Vikas Dubey didn't reveal his nexus with top politicians.

Vikas Dubey Encounter LATEST Updates: 'The culprit has been killed but what about the crime and the people who protected it?' said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging that the incident ensured Vikas Dubey didn't reveal his nexus with top politicians.

Four policemen were injured in the incident that occurred on Friday. Vikas Dubey has been killed in police encounter, confirmed Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal to ANI.

A day after his arrest in Ujjain, Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter while being transported to Kanpur, according to several media reports.

As per ANI, the incident occurred after one of the vehicles of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force convoy bringing Dubey back from Madhya Pradesh overturned.

Dubey attempted to flee and snatch the pistol of an injured policeman after the car overturned, SP Kanpur West told ANI.

He then fired on the policemen and was injured in retaliatory firing and taken to hospital, SP Kanpur West told ANI.

Dubey was then declared dead at hospital.

Police are at the spot and more details are awaited, as per ANI.

Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested on Thursday after a week-long hunt.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area

of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

His closest aide, Aman Dubey, was killed BY Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) yesterday. Aman, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. He was the third member of Dubey's gang to be killed in an encounter with the police.

