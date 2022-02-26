Vijaya Ekadashi 2022: Check date, tithi timings and significance of the scared festival

Devotees believe that those who observe a fast on Vijaya Ekadashi receive blessings and get their wishes fulfilled

Vijaya Ekadashi is celebrated to worship Lord Vishnu, who is the preserver and protector of the universe. According to the Hindu calendar, this sacred day falls on the Ekadashi date of the Krishna Paksha in Phalgun month. It is observed on the eleventh day of the Lunar fortnight that is solely dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Devotees believe that those who observe a fast on Vijaya Ekadashi receive blessings and get their wishes fulfilled. One gets rid of all the sins of their previous birth, this birth and finally achieves success in work and personal life.

Date and Timings:

This year, Vijaya Ekadashi will be celebrated on 26 February (Saturday). The Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on 27 February (Sunday).

The tithi for Vijaya Ekadashi will begin at 10:39 am on 26 February and end at 8:12 am on 27 February.

Scared Mantra for the day:

Devotees chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" the entire day.

Significance:

As the name goes, Vijaya Ekadashi symbolises victory. Those who desire or wish to be successful in their life observe a fast (between the duration that is considered to be auspicious) and seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings.

According to scriptures and belief, one of the main gatekeepers of Lord Vishnu’s heavenly abode Vaikuntha is Vijaya. He and his brother Jaya are believed to guard the kingdom of heaven.

While observing a fast, devotees pray to Lord Vishnu for a blissful life on earth. They also wish to secure a place in Vaikuntha Dham after their journey ends on earth. Hence, the primary objective of fasting is to attain Moksha i.e., salvation from the cycle of birth, life and death after their lifetime ends. From the spiritual perspective, the Ekadashi Vrat or fast highlights the need to purify the mind and liberate oneself of the result of one’s wrongdoings

Most of the people observe a fast that lasts from Dashami Tithi (10th day evening) to Dwadashi (12th day morning).

Lord Rama had observed a fast on Vijaya Ekadashi to conquer Lanka and cross the sea to bring Sita, as per popular beliefs.

