Vijay Diwas 2021: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to slain soldiers on 50th Victory Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations, presented a replica of the 1971-era MiG 21 aircraft to his counterpart Abdul Hamid

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 16 December to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. This 13-day-long war led to the liberation of East Pakistan and the formation of Bangladesh. Vijay Diwas is also known as Bangladesh Liberation Day and Bijoy Dibos. This year marks the 50st anniversary of Vijay Diwas.

On this special day, people pay homage to the brave soldiers who lost their lives while fighting for the country. Leaders from across the political spectrum took to social media to pay their tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from 15-17 December to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations as a guest of honour, presented a replica of the 1971-era MiG-21 aircraft to his counterpart Abdul Hamid to commemorate the joint sacrifices made by the armed forces of India and Bangladesh during the 1971 liberation war.

President Ram Nath Kovind attends Victory Day Parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka. A 122 member tri-services contingent from Indian Armed Forces also participated in the Victory Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/tpNlj9GwvV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial where he also laid a wreath at the war memorial. Earlier he tweeted:

On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi. He stated, "I bow to the brave soldiers on the golden jubilee of 'Vijay Diwas', a symbol of amazing courage and valor of Indian soldiers. On this day in 1971, the Indian Army had added a golden chapter in the history of the tradition of preserving human values by defeating the enemies":

भारतीय सैनिकों के अद्भुत साहस व पराक्रम के प्रतीक ‘विजय दिवस’ की स्वर्ण जयंती पर वीर सैनिकों को नमन करता हूँ। 1971 में आज ही के दिन भारतीय सेना ने दुश्मनों पर विजय कर मानवीय मूल्यों के संरक्षण की परंपरा के इतिहास में एक स्वर्णिम अध्याय जोड़ा था। सभी को विजय दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/AwxoSTJclD — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 16, 2021

On the occasion Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a commemorative stamp. He tweeted a few old pictures as well:

On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India’s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2021

Sharing more pictures from the historic 1971 war. #SwarnimVijayVarsh pic.twitter.com/7Lwa6Z0t1t — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2021

BJP president JP Nadda tweeted in Hindi as well. He wrote, "On this day in 1971, the brave sons of Mother India, shattered the plans of Pakistan and won a historic victory over it. On this day being celebrated as Vijay Diwas, I bow to all the brave soldiers, and those who sacrificed their lives and their families and extend many best wishes to the countrymen":

1971 में आज ही के दिन भारत माँ के वीर सपूतों ने, पाकिस्तान के मंसूबों को चकनाचूर कर उसपर ऐतिहासिक विजय प्राप्त की थी। विजय दिवस के रूप में मनाए जाने वाले इस दिन पर मैं सभी वीर जवानों, बलिदानियों और उनके परिवारों को नमन करता हूँ और देशवासियों को अनेक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/oKQZEmSFdG — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 16, 2021

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted, " On 16 December 1971, in front of the bravery and valour of the Indian Army, the Pakistan Army surrendered and Bangladesh got independence. Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on this 'Victory Day'. Salute to the brave Indian soldiers dedicated to the service of the nation. #VijayDiwas":

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too took to Twitter to wish the people of the two countries on Vijay Diwas :

Remembering the martyrs and veterans of the 1971 war. India won the war to save the idea of democracy under the able leadership of Former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi ji. Jai Hind!#VijayDiwas2021 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2021

All India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted:

The courage with which all bravehearts fought the 1971 war, is remembered by everyone. We salute your sacrifice. Also celebrating the contribution of our Armed Forces in this feat. Your heroism continues to inspire us, even today! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 16, 2021

History

On 16 December 1971, around 4.30 pm, the then Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora arrived at Dhaka airport. He and the then Major-General in the Pakistan Army, Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, discussed and executed the surrender paperwork together.

Niazi surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini after fighting for 13 days. The war started on 3 December and ended on 16 December with the surrender of the Pakistan army. Along with Niazi, 93,000 Pakistani troops also surrendered to the Indian Army. He then signed the ‘Instrument of Surrender' at Ramna Race Course in Dacca (now Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh).

The ‘Instrument of Surrender’ was accepted and signed by Lieutenant General Aurora.

Significance

After this war, Bangladesh was formed. Every year at India Gate in New Delhi, the defence minister as well as the heads of all three wings of the Armed Forces pay homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Below are a few quotes, wishes, and messages that you can send to your family and friends to pay respects to the brave Indian soldiers.

Vijay Diwas is a day to mark and remember the heroic efforts of the brave Indian soldiers. Today, I pay my respect and tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who lost their lives for the country during the 1971 war. On Vijay Diwas, let us come together and remember the losses of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty. Jai Hind! Vijay Diwas acknowledges and celebrates the valour of India's soldiers. Happy Vijay Diwas! Vijay Diwas is not a day to celebrate India’s victory, but to pay homage to the soldiers who died for our country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.