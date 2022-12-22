Video shows heated argument between IndiGo crew and passenger, Jet Airways CEO reacts

An Indigo cabin crew was involved in a heated discussion with an onboard passenger. The verbal fight was initiated over the person’s choice of meal during a flight from Delhi to Istanbul on 16 December. One of the fellow travellers recorded some part of the occurrence and shared it online. Since the clip surfaced on the internet, it generated a flurry of reactions across social media. Now, Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO of Jet Airways, who shared the clip on Twitter, came forward in the defence of the air hostess. He dropped a reminder stating, “The Crew are human too.”

As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called “servant” and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under. https://t.co/cSPI0jQBZl — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 21, 2022



In the video, the crew can be heard saying, “You are yelling and pointing your finger at me. Because of you, my crew is crying. You need to understand, there is a cart and only counted meals are uplifted here. We can just serve you what’s included in your ticket.” In reply, the passenger raised his voice asking, “Why are you yelling at me?” The air hostess remained firm to her point and responded, “Because you are yelling at me.”

In the middle of of these, the passenger termed the crew “a servant of the passengers.” Undoubtedly, the remark did not go down well with the woman. She became outrageous and went on to remind him repeatedly, “I am not your servant, sir. I am an employee. I am not your servant.”

Referring to the clash, Kapoor wrote, “It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called servants and worse.”

However, the comment section saw mixed reactions. Some backed the air hostess and lauded her for taking a stand for herself and her fellow members too, while some shared their unpleasant onboard experience.

A person said, “The passenger may be at fault and I can sense her sentiments as to why she reached such a breaking point. But what about de-escalation? What if the argument had escalated to a physical one and put other passengers at risk? I don’t think ppl should be lauding it as an ideal way to handle it.”

Another user noted, “Staying quiet here would be akin to promoting this I am the master and crew are my servant mentality with which many people who fly in low-cost budget airlines for 2-3 times start building for themselves.”

An individual wrote, “I am amazed at the patience of the Airline staff, some passengers are outright atrocious, but the majority of the time the staff tries their best to help out. Though I do believe a lot of awareness on flying etiquette is needed for the passengers.”

Here are some other reactions:

Following the incident, Indigo released a statement saying that they would look into the matter. It also caught the attention of the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The authority would also carry forward their investigation and take the necessary action.

