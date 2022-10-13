Video of UP bus with innovative 'jugaad' for broken wiper goes viral
The video features an Indian bus driver's strange fix for a broken wiper. The video has been widely shared across social media and the hilarious solution caught the attention of internet users
Indians are renowned for inventing odd technologies known as ‘jugaad’ to discover fast and affordable remedies. Here we have come up with a video that shows people in the country are not only finding them, the jugaads can sometimes turn out to be so beneficial. The video features an Indian bus driver’s strange fix for a broken wiper. The video has been widely shared across social media and the hilarious solution caught the attention of internet users. The red-coloured bus, operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), can be seen in a parking area. The clip was shared by a Twitter user named Vipin Rathaur
उत्तर प्रदेश परिवहन निगम की बस में जुगाड़ से चलता वाइपर 👇@UPSRTCHQ @UPSRTC_Meerut pic.twitter.com/IOofdiNbRE
— Vipin Rathaur (@VipinRathaur) October 9, 2022
In the viral clip, a water bottle is seen being rope-tied to the wiper on the frontal mirror. Through the rope attached to the opposite end, the driver maintains command over the wiper’s movement. As he pulls the string, the wiper can be seen operating accordingly with the hanging water bottle. The caption of the post reads, “Wiper running with jugaad in the bus of Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation.”
Since being shared, the 35-second clip has earned more than 10,000 views and almost hundreds of people have liked it so far. Several hilarious reactions were found in the comment section. Some of the users also highlighted the disappointing condition of buses in the state.
A user shared, UP roadways have a shortage of funds to replace a cheap wiper.”
UP roadways has shortage of funds to replace a cheap wiper
— A Kumar (@kumar85178712) October 12, 2022
Another one raised a question by asking, “Well, this is a matter of thinking and realising what facility we are getting after paying tax, is this a good service?”
Well, this is a matter of thinking and realising what facility we are getting after paying tax, is this a good service?
How painful it is for bus drivers, they are being provided with good buses and service so do we
We are not realising that we are getting nothing from government
— Riyazuddin (@Riyazud67405532) October 12, 2022
A person sarcastically said, “Busses start with a push; what can be said?”
बसों का आलम है को धक्के से स्टार्ट होती है बाकी क्या कहा जाए ।
— Aमित (@shukla119) October 9, 2022
Here are some other reactions:
Uttam technology for people of Uttam Pradesh. 😂
Don they also have to take an anti septic shot before boarding the bus?
— Gumnaam is my naam (@chummathiri) October 13, 2022
Up Next task: please correct TATA symbol. Which is upside down @TataMotors
— Jason Carlo (@JasonCarlo20) October 12, 2022
Following the tweet, the UPSRTC Meerut also marked their presence in the comment section. The authority uploaded a short clip of the same bus with a perfectly-fixed wiper.
महोदय दिनाँक 08.10.2022 को ही वाइपर ठीक करा दिया गया था। pic.twitter.com/6leAJeXbcQ
— UPSRTC Meerut (@UPSRTC_Meerut) October 9, 2022
इस सम्बन्ध में दोषियों के विरुद्ध कार्यवाही की जा चुकी। बस का वाइपर ठीक करवाकर ही मार्ग पर संचालित कराया गया था। pic.twitter.com/anqc16tfp4
— UPSRTC Meerut (@UPSRTC_Meerut) October 13, 2022
They stated, “The wiper was fixed on 8.10.2022.” Additionally, they commented with another video and wrote, “Action has been taken against the culprits in this regard. The wiper of the bus was repaired and it was supposed to be operated on the route after being fixed only.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Real Maa Durgas usher in Goddess Durga': Internet delighted as Kolkata women break age-old tradition
Tamal Saha, who shared the clip, also reminded people that this was not the first time women had broken all norms — last year, four women conducted Durga Puja rituals in Kolkata
Watch: Man drives auto rickshaw with plastered leg, wins hearts
The person’s upbeat view on life has garnered him many plaudits. While some admired the man's efforts to support his family, others tried to gather information about him so they could provide him with assistance and financial support
Viral video: People play dandiya in swimming pool, internet slams clip
While posting the video, the news agency wrote in the caption, 'Gujarat: People celebrate the festival of Navaratri by playing Dandiya in a swimming pool in Surat'