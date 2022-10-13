Video of UP bus with innovative 'jugaad' for broken wiper goes viral

Indians are renowned for inventing odd technologies known as ‘jugaad’ to discover fast and affordable remedies. Here we have come up with a video that shows people in the country are not only finding them, the jugaads can sometimes turn out to be so beneficial. The video features an Indian bus driver’s strange fix for a broken wiper. The video has been widely shared across social media and the hilarious solution caught the attention of internet users. The red-coloured bus, operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), can be seen in a parking area. The clip was shared by a Twitter user named Vipin Rathaur



In the viral clip, a water bottle is seen being rope-tied to the wiper on the frontal mirror. Through the rope attached to the opposite end, the driver maintains command over the wiper’s movement. As he pulls the string, the wiper can be seen operating accordingly with the hanging water bottle. The caption of the post reads, “Wiper running with jugaad in the bus of Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation.”

Since being shared, the 35-second clip has earned more than 10,000 views and almost hundreds of people have liked it so far. Several hilarious reactions were found in the comment section. Some of the users also highlighted the disappointing condition of buses in the state.

A user shared, UP roadways have a shortage of funds to replace a cheap wiper.”

UP roadways has shortage of funds to replace a cheap wiper — A Kumar (@kumar85178712) October 12, 2022



Another one raised a question by asking, “Well, this is a matter of thinking and realising what facility we are getting after paying tax, is this a good service?”

Well, this is a matter of thinking and realising what facility we are getting after paying tax, is this a good service?

How painful it is for bus drivers, they are being provided with good buses and service so do we

We are not realising that we are getting nothing from government — Riyazuddin (@Riyazud67405532) October 12, 2022



A person sarcastically said, “Busses start with a push; what can be said?”



Here are some other reactions:

Uttam technology for people of Uttam Pradesh. 😂 Don they also have to take an anti septic shot before boarding the bus? — Gumnaam is my naam (@chummathiri) October 13, 2022

Up Next task: please correct TATA symbol. Which is upside down @TataMotors — Jason Carlo (@JasonCarlo20) October 12, 2022



Following the tweet, the UPSRTC Meerut also marked their presence in the comment section. The authority uploaded a short clip of the same bus with a perfectly-fixed wiper.

इस सम्बन्ध में दोषियों के विरुद्ध कार्यवाही की जा चुकी। बस का वाइपर ठीक करवाकर ही मार्ग पर संचालित कराया गया था। pic.twitter.com/anqc16tfp4 — UPSRTC Meerut (@UPSRTC_Meerut) October 13, 2022



They stated, “The wiper was fixed on 8.10.2022.” Additionally, they commented with another video and wrote, “Action has been taken against the culprits in this regard. The wiper of the bus was repaired and it was supposed to be operated on the route after being fixed only.”

