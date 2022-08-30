Video of three Kanpur school girls' chaotic fight goes viral

In the video three girls in a white uniform can be seen pulling each other’s hair, slapping, and abusing in an empty class

In yet another incident but this time in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, three unidentified private school girls were recorded indulging in a “catfight”. Now, a video of the same is making rounds on the internet. In the video, three girls in white uniforms can be seen pulling each other’s hair, slapping, and abusing in an empty class. The video appears to be recorded by another female student, who can be heard trying to stop the trio from indulging in the fight. The video was shared by a Twitter page, which claimed that the video belongs to Delhi Public School, Kanpur.

The video opens by showing three girls involved in a tussle. They pull each other’s hair and not let it go. And at that very moment, a girl from behind the camera can be heard saying, “Bhai catfight mat karo yaar. (Please stop this catfight.)”. At one point in time, all three of them can be seen toppling on a desk, when a boy, whose face is not visible, comes to stop them. While still filming, the girl behind the camera can be heard pleading with one of the girls involved in the fight to stop it, as by taking her name, she says, “Chhod do Komal (leave her Komal.)”.

However, it seemed like the words were falling on the deaf ears, as none of them were willing to let it go. While the video has been shared by several verified Twitter accounts, it is still unknown whether the school authorities have taken any action against the students involved in this wildly chaotic brawl, buzzing over the internet.

This comes after two 17-year-old girls in Paithan of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district were allegedly indulged in a fight on Wednesday, over a boy in public. As per news agency PTI, the incident took place at a crowded bus stand, where one of the girls arrived with the boy.

The moment the other girl found out about the same, she reportedly reached the spot, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a fight. And while all this was happening, police stated that the boy managed to escape from the scene. Eventually, the girls were taken to a police station and were released after counselling.

