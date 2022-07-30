Video of Napier Bridge decorated like chessboard goes viral, watch it here

This was the first time that India was hosting the Chess Olympiad, which started from 28 July in Mamallapuram and will conclude on 10 August. The international tournament would see a participation of 349 teams from 187 nations, breaking the earlier records of participation

Perfectly syncing with the ongoing Chess Olympiad fever, Napier Bridge in Chennai has been decorated to look like a chess board. The pictures of the same have surfaced online and have taken the internet by storm.

A clip of the bridge was shared by Instagram account 'drone captures' that shows the bridge painted in black and white, like a chessboard. Vehicles are seen moving past the bridge as the camera pans to show the bridge all decked up amid the serene river.

The clip has received 2.9 million views so far and has been liked by more than 2,30,000 people. Reacting to the clip, a user wrote that this was amazing. Another wrote that the government should continue to keep this theme for the bridge.

A user liked the way in which the visual was taken. One of them even enquired about the drone camera with which the clip was shot.

Chennai is welcoming everyone with open arms. From painting the Napier bridge like a chess board to having a mascot Thambi wearing all-white cultural clothes (veshti-sattai), along with a video anthem by renowned singer and music producer AR Rahman, everything seems to be in the best of its form.

The 44th Chess Olympiad was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 July. The first edition of the Olympiad began on 29 July at 3 pm with players participating from 187 countries. The Olympiad is taking place at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, situated on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

