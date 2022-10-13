Video of man putting garland around his wife's neck instead of brand new bike goes viral

There is no denying the fact that Indians are the most spiritual human beings on earth. From buying a new house to purchasing a new car, most Indians welcome newly bought items by conducting a small Pooja, wherein they crack a coconut and put a garland on the purchased things. While it isn’t surprising that the person buying a new bike might feel emotional and overwhelmed, it is unusual that the person puts the garland around his wife’s neck instead of the brand-new bike. Wondering why we are talking about this? Well, this is because something similar happened recently and it has left the internet in splits. A video is making rounds on the internet that shows a couple buying a new bike, and when the showroom employee hands the man a garland to welcome the bike, he ends up putting it on his wife.

As social media users have been left in splits, the chances are really high that the video will make you smile ear to ear. While posting the video, the Twitter user wrote in the caption, “Cutest video on the internet.” The video opens by showing a brand new bike standing in front of the camera when the person holding it asks the woman to go and stand next to the bike so that he can record her along. Meanwhile, the man, who seems like a woman’s husband, is taking the garland from the company’s employee. After a few seconds, the employee gives the garland to the man and asks him to go and put it on, by pointing it toward the bike. Being the innocent man that he is, he obeys the employee and puts the garland on the neck of the woman standing next to the bike.

Cutest video on internet pic.twitter.com/kJ6AW9xL6V — Chikoo (@tweeterrant) October 12, 2022



Right at that moment, the person behind the camera and the employee tell the man that he has to put it on his bike, leaving everyone present in splits. While the woman’s expression was priceless, the man turned red with embarrassment. Listening to the video, it seems that it belongs somewhere in Maharashtra, as people in the video can be heard speaking in Marathi. Apart from laughing their hearts out, several users claimed that his gestures were logically correct because why would anyone do something like this to a no living thing? One user commented, “This is so pure and genuine.. missing all this in the current generation..”

This is so pure and genuine.. missing all this in the current generation.. — Cool Guy (@CoolGuy__007) October 13, 2022



Another commented, “It is in fact logically correct. Why would someone love a non-living thing instead of her love of life right there? A vehicle comes & goes in life.”

It is infact logically correct. Why would someone love a non living thing instead of her love of life is right there. A vehicle come & goes in life. — saurav verma (@srvricky) October 13, 2022



So far, the video has been played more than 4 lakh times and has garnered around 5,000 likes.



