Video of Bhopal’s VIP Road decorated with Tricolour will give you goosebumps

With India all set to celebrate its 75 years of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a unique approach in front of the citizens. He has requested all people in the nation to hoist the Tricolour atop every house from 13 to 15 August as a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Responding to the call, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan organised a rally on 9 August at Bhopal’s VIP Road where he was seen waving the Indian flag from his cruiser. It was also a part of the launching event of the Tricolour programme of Madhya Pradesh Tourism.

Apart from some eminent personalities of the state, a large audience including school students gathered at Kamla Park, Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya and VIP road near Raja Bhoj statue to watch the CM. Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tried to invoke the feeling of patriotism in their hearts by singing ‘Hum apni azadi ko hargiz mita sakte nahi,’ and ‘Mera rang de basanti chola’. Thousands of students were seen waving the national flag at the VIP Road amid heavy rain.

Now, a beautiful clip of the VIP Road is doing rounds on social media where a series of the Indian National Flag can be seen by the street. A Twitter user named Sushant Kaushal shared the footage on his handle with Arijit Singh’s ‘Lehra Do’ song from the movie 83 as the background score. The caption of the video reads, “Bhopal today.”

The 17-second-long clip touched the hearts of numerous Indian citizens and has received over 50,000 views since being uploaded. So far, as many as 4,000 people have liked the splendid scenario recorded on a rainy evening. Among a lot of reactions, one of the individuals commented, “Who stitched these flags, how much money was given to them and from what source? Is it part of ‘sabka sath sabka vikas’ appeasement too, to give business to one community?”

The MP government earlier announced that they will ensure the availability of Indian flags in every nook and corner of the state. The Tricolour will be distributed from ration shops. The state’s higher education commissioner Deepak Singh asked every college and school to take necessary measures to make the campaign successful. Rural and local bodies are also instructed to work on it actively in their respective areas.

