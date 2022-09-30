Video: Embarrassment for Uttar Pradesh govt, Ayodhya students get salt-rice as mid-day meal

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A scam regarding the mid-day meal project has come to light in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (UP). Children studying at a government-run school were allegedly being fed rice mixed with salt as lunch.

Several video claiming to depict the alleged scam have gone viral on social media platforms. Facing a public backlash, the Uttar Pradesh government has led by CM Yogi Adityanath sacked the accused school principal. The District Magistrate of Ayodhya has also sent a notice to the head of the local panchayat.

School kids are eating school meal, boiled rice and salt in Ayodhya, India. In that town, Hindu right wing is building a huge temple spending 18 billion rupees after demolishing a mosque. pic.twitter.com/ZyfY9jnp73 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 28, 2022

According to reports, irregularities have been going on in that school in the Chaurebazar village of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh (UP) for a long time. For a long time, students have been allegedly being served only salt and rice as lunch. In a video that has been posted on social media, it can be seen that the students did not get any nutritious food, in violation of government regulations.

The parents of the children also reportedly knew about the irregularities going at the school. Earlier, they had staged a protest at the school, but to no avail. The school authorities did not take any steps to rectify the situation.

However, after the video was posted on social media, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) administration led by CM Yogi Adityanath was shaken. District Magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar has sent a notice of suspension to the principal of that school. A notice has also been sent to the head of the local panchayat.

