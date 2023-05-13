'Victory of politics', says Priyanka Gandhi on Congress' win in Karnataka polls 2023

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the performance of the party in the Karnataka polls 2023 as the victory of politics that unites the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said: “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Karnataka for giving a historic mandate to the Congress party. This is a victory of giving priority to the idea of Karnataka’s progress. This is the victory of politics that unites the country.”

As per the data on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI), Congress has won 101 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka and is leading in 35, while the BJP has won 48 and is ahead in 16. The Janata Dal (Secular) has bagged 16 and is leading in four.

‘Hard work paid off’

The Congress leader extended her best wishes to all the “hardworking” workers and leaders of the Karnataka Congress. “All your hard work has paid off. The Congress party will work diligently to implement the guarantees given to the people of Karnataka. Jai Karnataka, Jai Congress,” she added.

कांग्रेस पार्टी को ऐतिहासिक जनादेश देने के लिए कर्नाटका की जनता को तहे दिल से धन्यवाद। ये आपके मुद्दों की जीत है। ये कर्नाटका की प्रगति के विचार को प्राथमिकता देने की जीत है। ये देश को जोड़ने वाली राजनीति की जीत है। कर्नाटका कांग्रेस के तमाम मेहनती कार्यकर्ताओं व नेताओं को मेरी… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 13, 2023

The Congress general secretary was referring to the five guarantees given by the party to be implemented as soon as it formed the government in Karnataka.

These include 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to woman heads of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of BPL households (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youths and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

Priyanka had run a high-octane campaign for the election and addressed 13 public meetings, besides participating in 12 road shows. She had also held two womens' meetings and a workers' meet.

With inputs from agencies

