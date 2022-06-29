Election for 16th Vice President of India on 6 August: ECI

The term of office of the incumbent Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu ends on 10 August, 2022

Election for the post of Vice President of India will be held on 6 August, 2022, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Wednesday.

The counting, if required, and result of the 16th Vice Presidential election will be declared on 6 August. "Counting of votes will be held in New Delhi under the supervision of the Returning Officer," the Election Commission said.

Voting will be held between 10 am to 5 pm on 6 August.

The last date for making nominations is 19 July, while the date for scrutiny of nomination is 20 August.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature in 22 July.

According to the ECI, for the 16th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of - 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha.

Electoral College comprises of a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament. Since, all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of vote of each Member of Parliament would be same, that is one.

